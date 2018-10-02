As much as Tulane’s manhandling of Memphis meant to the program, a win at undefeated Cincinnati this Saturday could mean even more.
The Green Wave (2-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) can erase an astoundingly long legacy of losses on the road to good teams while establishing itself as a legitimate contender in the AAC West by beating the surprising Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 AAC East), who are 29th in the Associated Press poll.
The numbers are mind-numbing. Since the start of 1991, Tulane has won three road games against opponents that finished above. 500. That’s right. Three in 27-plus years.
The Wave beat Cincinnati in its season opener in 1996, and the Bearcats went 6-5.
The Wave beat Hawaii in 2002 Hawaii Bowl on the Rainbows’ home field. Hawaii was 10-3 entering that game.
The Wave surprised Houston in Houston on 2014, and the Cougars finished 8-5.
The list stops there.
It is an extraordinary history of heartache–some of it recent. Tulane is 0-8 on the road under coach Willie Fritz against teams that finished with a winning record, and the seniors are 0-11.
Even factoring in opponents that finished below .500, the Wave is 3-11 away from home in Fritz’s tenure, with the lone victories coming in 2016 against Massachusetts (2-10) and Connecticut (3-9) and last year against East Carolina (3-9).
What better time to alter that legacy of failure than after a 40-24 victory against defending West champion and preseason favorite Memphis?
“It definitely boosted our confidence,” said defensive end Cameron Sample, who had two of Tulane’s seven sacks against the Tigers. “I feel a different vibe around the team now because we always believed we can do it, but to go out and actually perform against a good team like Memphis confirmed everyone’s belief. We are going to take that approach for every week here on out.”
Tulane held Memphis to 277 yards, its lowest yardage total since the 2015 Birmingham Bowl against Auburn. The Wave’s ground game produced a season-best 318 yards. Starting quarterback Jonathan Banks ran for three first downs, threw for 127 and probably would have passed for 200-plus if he had not been victimized by six drops.
Now the players have to translate that otherwise sterling performance to Cincinnati.
“You can’t put your finger on one thing that we have to do up there to get a win on the road,” senior safety Roderic Teamer said. “There are a number of things. We have to go out there and execute. On the road or at Yulman Stadium, you still play between the lines and you have to execute the calls.”
Cincinnati, which is favored by a touchdown, will not make it easy. Exceeding preseason expectations, the Bearcats won at UCLA 26-17 in their opener, shut out Miami (Ohio) 21-0, crushed Alabama A&M 63-7, rallied from a 21-0 deficit to beat Ohio 34-30 and routed Connecticut 49-7.
The Bearcats came off back-to-back 4-8 seasons, but they also boasted recruiting rankings of 3, 1, 7, 2 and 1 in the AAC over the past five years compared to Tulane’s 8, 10, 9, 11 and 4 according to Rivals.com. Second-year coach Luke Fickell, the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-16, is re-invigorating what had become a dysfunctional program at the end of former coach Tommy Tuberville’s tenure.
“They have a bunch of really good players,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “I’ve recruited against them a long time at Georgia Southern and then here, and they always do a good job of getting good players. They have big, tall, long guys. They are a talented bunch.”
Still, the disparity between Cincinnati’s 5-0 mark and Tulane’s 2-3 ledger is a little distorted. The combined record of the Bearcats’ opponents is 6-17 compared to the Wave’s 17-7.
Backing up the big win against Memphis would be a monumental step forward.
“Everybody just needs to focus and do their 1/11th,” Sample said. “If we all handle our individual battles, then the whole team will be rolling—offense, defense and special teams. If everyone does their job, we’ll be in good shape.”
Lagniappe
Banks practiced Monday after leaving with leg cramps in the third quarter against Memphis. Fritz said he probably could have returned in the fourth quarter, but the Wave did not need him after stretching the lead to 33-14. … Tulane defensive coordinator Jack Curtis was named Athlon Sport’s national coordinator of the week. … Running back Darius Bradwell, who gained a career-best 143 yards on 19 carries, was named to the AAC honor role. … Tulane and Iowa State have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2028 and 2029, with the Cyclones hosting the first game and the Wave hosting the second.