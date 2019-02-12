In Tulane's women's basketball team's home loss to South Florida on Feb. 6, Green Wave leading scorer Krystal Freeman was held to nine points on 4-of-16 shooting, her worst performance of the season.
Coach Lisa Stockton said she wasn't too concerned.
“She has been tremendously consistent throughout the season,” Stockton said. “When someone has been as consistent as she has been, having a game like she had against South Florida, where she didn't play particularly well, that's one player I really trust that will be there that next game, and she certainly did a tremendous job.”
Freeman bounced back in the next game, this past Sunday at Tulsa, with 17 points and 10 rebounds, her sixth double-double of the season and third in the past four games.
“I just didn't let the USF game affect me to where I carried it over to the game at Tulsa,” said Freeman, who leads Tulane in scoring (13.4 points per game on 53.8 percent shooting) and rebounding (7.3). “We're trying to get a win. Mentally, we had to forget the past. This is a bad chapter, and we're trying to get throught it.”
Tulane (14-9, 4-6), which has lost six of its past seven games, will need another stellar performance by Freeman along with contributions from many teammates when it plays host to Central Florida in an American Athletic Conference game Wednesday night at Fogelman Arena.
The Knights (20-3, 9-1) are second in the AAC to Connecticut, which has never lost in six years of AAC play. Central Florida has beaten Tulane in their past three meetings by a total of 17 points.
“If we play to our potential and we play hard, we can get the win, and that will be great for momentum,” she said. “We have enough games left to turn this around and be positive going into postseason play.”
Tulane had beaten Tulsa (10-12, 5-5) six consecutive times. The Wave has had four other losses to teams with a worse conference record than Tulane's. It has the Wave in a three-way tie for sixth place as opposed to being in one of the top four positions.
The Green Wave was 13-3 overall and 3-0 in the AAC on Jan. 15. Opponents of late have limited the effectiveness of second-leading scorer Sierra Cheatham and 3-point weapon Kayla Manuirirangi, and it seems to have permeated the team. Freeman has been guarded differently, too, but for the most part she has carried on.
“People didn't know who I was at first,” she said. “But they know now what I like to do. They know I can potentially turn the ball over if I'm double-teamed, so the double-team is new.
“But a lot of our plays start on the perimeter, so I can take bigger players off the dribble.”
In Tulane's current three-game losing streak, the losses were by two, five and five points.
“We're trying to be positive,” she said of a team that of late has had three sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup. “Sierra Cheatham has been singing “I Believe” every single practice. Monday night, (captain) Harlyn (Wyatt) got all of the underclassmen, and we had a really good talk about how we want the season to end.
“So, it's just a lot of positivity right now with the group.”