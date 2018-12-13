FOUR DOWNS

Bragging Rights

When these teams played in the 2013 New Orleans Bowl, the Cajuns kicked a field goal to go ahead 24-21 in the fourth quarter and Tulane missed a tying field goal attempt in the final seconds. When they played at Yulman Stadium in 2016, the Wave won in quadruple overtime. Regardless of what anyone says, the stakes are higher when in-state opponents meet. The Louisiana guys on both teams grew up playing with and against each other and don’t want to lose.

Tough Schedules

The combined record for the Cajuns and Wave is 13-12, but it would be hard to find a Group of Five school that lost to a better set of opponents. The record of the five teams that beat the Cajuns (Appalachian State twice Alabama, Mississippi State, Troy, Coastal Carolina) is 55-18. The record of the six teams that beat the Green Wave (Ohio State, UAB, Cincinnati, Houston, Wake Forest, SMU) is 51-23. Brutal schedules contributed to their middling records.

Fun in Florida

Anyone who thinks this should have the matchup in the New Orleans Bowl has not consulted with the players on either team as they ride the rollercoasters at Universal or walk around their luxury resort hotels. Bowl games are supposed to be a reward. Tulane would have gotten no trip if the game had been in New Orleans, and UL-Lafayette has not been anywhere else for a bowl since the 1944 Oil Bowl in Houston. The players wanted this.

Here's the Kicker

If this comes down to the final possession like the last two meetings, it is advantage, Cajuns. Their senior kicker, Kyle Phau, is 14 of 17 on the year with a long of 52 yards and is coming off a 4-for-4 performance against Appalachian State. Tulane’s Merek Glover, though 8 of 11, has not made a kick from more than 40 yards and is coming in with shaky confidence. His last kick, a 32-yarder that would have broken a fourth quarter tie vs. Navy, hit an upright.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

A winning record for Tulane and momentum for UL-Lafayette. If the Green Wave loses, it will finish below .500 for the 16th time in 18 years, a huge downer even though all the signs are pointing up under third-year coach Willie Fritz. A win would validate the Wave’s steady improvement. The Cajuns exceeded expectations under first-year coach Billy Napier, but after losing a hard-fought Sun Belt Championship Game at Appalachian State, they do not want to end the season on a two-game slide.

KEY MATCHUP

It will be strength versus strength when the Cajuns try to run on Tulane’s stout rushing defense, and the winner of that battle will have the clear edge. The Cajuns’ three-headed monster of Trey Ragas (1,141 yards), Elijah Mitchell (959 yards) and Raymond Calais (713 yards) has been tough for everyone to deal with. Tulane, second in the AAC in rush defense, has held five of its last six opponents to 135 yards or fewer and less than 4.0 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UL-Lafayette: backup quarterback Levi Lewis, who relieves starter Andre Nunez on every fourth possession regardless of the circumstance, has produced scores on 14 of his last 20 series. He can hurt teams with his feet, and Tulane has been vulnerable to running quarterbacks.

Tulane: Late-arriving quarterback Justin McMillian’s comfort factor surged in the fourth quarter of the Wave’s bowl-clinching win against Navy. He appears to have the innate sense to make the right play at the right moment, and each week of practice helps his development.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Tulane leads the series 22-4 but needed four overtimes in 2016 to prevent UL-Lafayette from winning its third in a row. … This is the second bowl meeting in the last six years between the teams, the second between two Louisiana FBS teams and the first time they have played out of the state. … If running back Elijah Mitchell gains 41 yards, he and Trey Ragas will be the Cajuns’ third 1,000-yard pair and the first since Tyrell Fenroy and Michael Desormeaux did it in 2008. … The Cajuns have won four bowls (New Orleans 2011-14) since Tulane’s last victory at the Hawaii Bowl in 2002. … The Wave snapped a 13-game losing streak in Florida when it beat USF 41-15 in Tampa in November.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

0/minus-3: The turnover margin for the Wave and Cajuns, respectively

48.2: The Cajuns’ success rate on third downs, 10th best in the FBS

33.9: The success rate for Tulane opponents on third downs, second lowest in the AAC

QUICK TAKE ON CAJUNS

UL-Lafayette had its two best defensive games at the end of the season – Appalachian State’s productive offense scored only two touchdowns in the Sun Belt Conference title game. At the same time, an offense that lit up Sun Belt scoreboards bogged down at times with turnovers and mistakes, but the Cajuns played three of the league’s best defensive teams in the final five weeks. If the Cajuns find the “cure” in the Cure Bowl to those offensive issues, their ground game could be tough to handle.

--Dan McDonald

QUICK TAKE ON WAVE

Tulane’s real breakthrough season will come next year, with talented players returning at just about every position. It is a little hard to gauge how the Wave will handle its first bowl appearance in five seasons and an offensive staff in flux with the firing of coordinator Doug Ruse, the hiring of Will Hall and offensive line coach Alex Atkins calling plays for the first time. If Darius Bradwell and Corey Dauphine gain traction against the Cajuns’ shaky rushing defense, McMillen will have a big passing day.

--Guerry Smith

PREDICTIONS

UL-Lafayette 35, Tulane 31

If the Cajuns get the three-headed monster of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais going in the running game, and the defense doesn’t back-track to its early-season form, the Cure Bowl could resemble the end of a Universal Studios theme-park ride – smiles at the finish.

--Dan McDonald

Tulane 28, UL-Lafayette 24

On paper, the Wave matches up well with the Cajuns. Few teams have been able to sustain success on the ground against a young, talented front that gets plenty of help from active linebackers and a secondary that tackles well. In a close game, the defense will make all the key stop in the fourth quarter.

--Guerry Smith