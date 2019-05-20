Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese was named American Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Year on Monday.
Hoese, a junior who is projected as a first-round Major League draft pick, leads the league in batting average (.388), home runs (23), runs (67) and is second in RBIs (60) in what has been a transcendent season.
His 177 total bases are 43 more than second-place Hunter Goodman of Memphis and the most in the NCAA. His league-record homer total is six more than the AAC’s second-place player, Joe Davis of Houston, and two shy of national leader JJ Bleday of Vanderbilt.
“The guy is seriously the best college player I’ve ever seen,” said teammate Grant Mathews after Saturday’s regular-season finale. “He’s a stud. It’s a privilege to be around him every day. He’s definitely a Big-Leaguer, so I’m excited to see what his future holds.”
Hoese, also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, is the ninth Tulane player to receive conference Player of the Year honors and the second since the Wave entered the AAC, joining Co-Player of the Year Hunter Williams from 2017.
Three other Tulane players made second-team All-AAC—freshman outfielder Hudson Haskin, senior pitcher Kaleb Roper and sophomore catcher Frankie Niemann.
Haskin hit .371 with 18 doubles and nine home runs, and he was even better in conference play, finishing with the second highest batting average (.432) in the AAC’s six-year history. If he had gotten a hit in his final at-bat on Saturday, he would have broken the record of .433 set by South Florida’s Kevin Merrell in 2015.
Roper, who started the opener of every weekend series, went 6-4 with a 4.90 ERA in 79 innings with 81 strikeouts.
Niemann was third on the team with a .329 batting average, starting 36 games.
It was the first All-Conference honor for each player.