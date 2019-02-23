The seemingly endless search for a win for the Tulane men's basketball team will continue indefinitely.
A rare role as a favorite did not work out for the Green Wave, which wasted a 53-point first half and lost for the 16th time in a row, falling 85-81 to East Carolina on Saturday night at home.
Tulane (4-22, 0-14 American Athletic Conference), the oddsmakers choice by 1 ½ points, moved closer to making ignominious history by becoming the first team in school history to go winless in conference play. East Carolina (10-16, 3-11), which beat the Wave by 1 in Greenville, North Carolina on Jan. 31, appeared to be ripe fodder for a rare Wave victory. The Pirates were 0-9 on the road and had not won away from home since beating Tulane on Valentine’s Day last year.
One disastrous sequence decided the game.
Leading by 2 late around the three-minute mark, the Wave played outstanding defense but could not grab a rebound, then forced the Pirates into a long-range buzzer-beating 3-point attempt. It swished.
Seconds later, a careless pass from center Blake Paul on the perimeter turned into a run-out dunk for Seth LeDay. Paul was called for a foul that was upgraded to a flagrant 1 during a media timeout. The Pirates converted one of two free throws and scored on the ensuing possession.
Just like that, Tulane trailed 78-72. East Carolina led the rest of the way.
Freshman Connor Crabtree paced the Wave with a season-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Fellow freshman Moses Wood added 15 and Samir Sehic scored 21, but it was not enough.
The matchup between the two bottom teams in the AAC turned into a high-scoring affair early. After spotting the Pirates a 22-9 lead, the Wave blistered the nets for the rest of the first half, scoring 50-plus points for the first time since Dec. 6, 2017 against Southern. Sehic’s 3 from the corner with seven seconds left gave them a 53-47 lead as they hit 15 of 30 from the floor, 7 of 15 from behind the arc and 16 of 17 from the foul line.
Crabtree started the comeback by scoring 6 points in two trips down the floor, converting a 3-point play and hitting a 3 from the baseline.
From there, almost everything started falling. Sehic drained a wide open 3. Wood drove for a 3-point play. Caleb Daniels sank a trey with a hand in his face.
With everyone in the flow by then, Daniels fed a cutting Crabtree for a dunk on a perfectly executed play rarely seen this year, giving Tulane a 46-40 lead.
Reality hit in the second half, when Tulane shot 40 percent, committed 16 turnovers and scored 28 points.
East Carolina star freshman Jayden Gardner, who came in averaging 17.5 points, did not attempt a shot from the floor in the first half but finished with 11 points.