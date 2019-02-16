Memphis dominated Tulane in the middle for two quarters then held off the Green Wave at the end in taking a 65-59 American Athletic Conference victory Saturday at Fogelman Arena.
Tulane (15-10, 5-7), missing an opportunity to continue the momentum from its big home win Wednesday against second-place Central Florida, lost for the seventh time in nine games and the fourth time in five home games in failing to gain a season sweep of the Tigers for the first time since 2000, when both teams were in Conference USA.
“We got ourselves in such a hole,” coach Lisa Stockton said. “That was one in which we had to pick up our intensity and play a lot harder. I thought at the end of the game, we played really aggressively without fouling. But sometimes our youth showed today, playing a little undisciplined.”
Tulane trailed 44-30 entering the fourth quarter after Memphis outscored it 36-18 in the second and third quarters. Behind a speedy lineup, the Green Wave put on a spirited rally as Sierra Cheatham finally found her shot, coming to 56-53 with 2:09 left in the game.
The Wave then appeared to get a turnover with 1:41 left, but an official called a foul on a play near the sideline. Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes drove for a layup 24 seconds later.
The Wave came to 59-57 on a drive by freshman point guard Erin Gutierrez with 38.9 seconds remaining. However, Memphis then sank six consecutive free throws to seal the victory.
Sophomore center Alana Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds to pace Memphis, and freshman guard Jamirah Shutes drove for 19 points and seemed to have a big basket or an assist each time Tulane closed in.
“We had a 20-point lead, and things got a little out of hand, but Jamirah brought calm to us,” Memphis coach Melissa McFerrin said. “They couldn't match up with our bigs. We got the ball where we wanted, and out players finished.”
Tulane led 22-21 at the 3:10 mark after a three-point play by freshman guard Dynah Jones. However, Memphis (10-15, 5-7), which lost to Tulane 62-61 in overtime at home on Jan. 30, took over from there.
Memphis closed out the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 30-22 halftime lead. The game changed after Freeman and Heide both picked up their second fouls. Not wanting to risk them getting their third, Stockton sat them the rest of the half.
The Tigers went inside with more determination, rotating big players in and out in a 22-10 second quarter. Meanwhile, with Freeman out in particular, Tulane's best — if not only — option in the second quarter was Jones' drives. Memphis cut that off, and the Wave made one of its final eight shots.
Tulane had a 8-4 first-quarter advantage in points in the paint. However, Memphis scored 12 of its 22 second-quarter points in the lane compared with four by Tulane.
Memphis outrebounded the Wave 10-6 in the second quarter, and Tulane committed eight of its 11 first-half turnovers in the second. Five occurred in the first five minutes of the quarter.
The Green Wave will play at Houston on Wednesday.