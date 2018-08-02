Light on scholarship quarterbacks, Tulane is adding one for the 2019 season.
Former Southern Miss quarterback Keon Howard announced he was transferring to Tulane on Thursday, and a Green Wave source confirmed the move. Howard will sit out 2018 as per NCAA rules and have two years of eligibility remaining after playing as a freshman and sophomore with the Golden Eagles.
Senior Jonathan Banks will start for Tulane this year, but the Wave’s only two returning scholarship quarterbacks are redshirt freshman Dane Ledford and true freshman Christian Daniels.
Howard started seven games for Southern Miss last season, completing 96 of 170 passes (56.5 percent) for 1,199 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. The Golden Eagles went 4-3 in his starts, but he was benched twice, first after a 24-17 opening-week loss to Kentucky and again after throwing an interception and losing a fumble on consecutive possessions in a 24-10 defeat to Tennessee.
Howard, who did not play in USM’s final four games, announced he was leaving the program in July. He was considered unlikely to beat out senior Kwadra Griggs, who threw eight touchdowns with zero interceptions after replacing him the second time.
Considered a dual-threat quarterback coming out of Laurel (Mississippi) High, he rushed 98 times for 331 yards in his two years in Hattiesburg. He had offers from Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss and Mississippi State before signing with Southern Miss.
He started twice at the end of his freshman year due to an injury to starter Nick Mullens, tossing four interceptions while completing 44.0 percent of his passes.
Interestingly, another quarterback Howard was competing with at Southern Miss was Jack Abraham, a former Tulane commitment who signed with Louisiana Tech after Willie Fritz replaced Curtis Johnson as coach at Tulane. Abraham transferred to Southern Miss after one season and became eligible this past spring.