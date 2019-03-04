Tulane's women's basketball team's regular season quietly rolled to its end, as Cincinnati dominated the Green Wave 80-65 on Monday at Fogelman Arena.
The Green Wave (15-14), once 13-3, finished the regular season with a winning record but ended at 5-11 in the American Athletic Conference for the second consecutive season. It marked Tulane's third losing season in a row in conference play.
Tulane ended the season on a five-game losing streak, its longest since losing seven in a row in 2008. The Green Wave will head into the conference tournament Friday-Sunday in Uncasville, Conn.
“It's tough,” Tulane coach Lisa Stockton said. “I don't think we came out as strong as we could. We got ourselves in a hole, and the turnovers were a big factor early in the game.
“It felt like we could regroup in the second half. When we came out in the second half, our goal was to cut the lead to five. Then we gave up (seven) points.”
The win assured Cincinnati (20-9, 12-4) of third place in the conference in a season in which the Bearcats had their best conference record since joining the AAC.
Cincinnati led 32-21 at halftime. The Bearcats then scored the first seven points of the third quarter in taking a 39-21 lead.
Tulane was outscored in each quarter. However, the Wave got revved up in the third, scoring 23 points. Trouble was, the Bearcats scored 26, ending the third with a 58-44 margin.
The lead reached 20 points twice in the fourth. When the game ended, Cincinnati had outscored Tulane 40-28 in the paint area, including 26-16 on turnovers. Worse, the Bearcats had a 25-8 advantage on second-chance points even though they had only a 36-34 rebounding advantage and the teams were 16-16 in offensive rebounds.
But for the second consecutive game, Tulane had 24 turnovers. And, its inside game was non-existent except for an occasional drive by guards Tatyana Lofton (15 points) and Dynah Jones (12) or a short jumper or layup by forward Krystal Freeman (14).
“That's usually our plan, to go inside,” Cincinnati coach Michelle Clark-Heard said. “We're not that big, so we have to mix it up. And, I thought we did a good job defensively, going from man-to-man press to zone press and back.”
Fueled by nine Tulane turnovers in the first quarter, Cincinnati took charge at the 4:05 mark. After Kayla Manuirirangi sank a 3-pointer that tied the score 9-9, Bearcats guard Antoinette Miller answered with a 3-pointer. That launched a 10-0 run for a 19-9 lead. Tulane never recovered.