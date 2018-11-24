Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan had one overriding thought when he took the field after watching Navy erase an 18-point halftime deficit and go ahead by seven with 3:38 left Saturday at Yulman Stadium.
Win this for the seniors.
“I told (tight end Charles Jones) and some of the other seniors, 'I’m playing for y’all,’ ” said McMillan, a graduate transfer from LSU with one year of eligibility left. “Anything I do right now, I’m trying to play for y’all. The seniors spoke up and said, ‘We’ve got to get a score.’ The seniors haven’t had a bowl game since they’ve been here. I was a follower. I was led by some of those seniors on the field.”
McMillan threw a 19-yard pass to senior receiver Darnell Mooney on the first play and hit senior receiver Terren Encalade on his next two completions. Then, after a touchdown pass to sophomore Jaetavian Toles, he hooked up with Jones for the winning 2-point conversion.
On the verge of ending their Tulane careers with zero bowl appearances, the 20 seniors who participated in Senior Day will get to experience the postseason thanks to the dramatic 29-28 victory.
“It wasn’t really for me,” said Jones, one of nine fifth-year seniors who signed right after the Wave’s last bowl trip in 2013. “It was for all of the seniors. I wanted to make it happen for all of those guys.”
Doing it for the seniors was the theme of the day. Tulane (6-6) had gone 3-9 in 2014 and 2015, 4-8 in 2016 and 5-7 last year, so this was their final opportunity to reach a bowl game.
“In their eyes, they wanted it worse than the young guys,” said sophomore outside linebacker Patrick Johnson, who has two sacks on Navy’s final possession, including one on fourth down. “We all did it for the seniors, and we got the job done.”
One of them was senior guard John Leglue, who has started at almost every position on the line in his career.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Us seniors came out this year and really wanted to compete for a conference championship and go to a bowl game. We wanted to build a foundation for the underclassmen and let them just follow through next year and continue to grow on the success we had this year.”
Leglue was blocking on the winning 2-point conversion, but he had time to watch the ball settle into Jones’ hands.
“I was like, ‘Oh, hell — I mean, heck yeah,’ ” he said. “It’s unreal. We’ve been waiting on this feeling for five years. We’re just blessed to be in this situation.”
A senior, linebacker Zach Harris, led the Wave with 10 tackles against Navy. Another senior, safety Taris Shenall, had nine stops while playing almost the entire way after fellow senior Roderic Teamer left early with an injury.
Mooney had a team-high five catches for 135 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown reception. Encalade added five catches.
They were all senior moments to remember.
“I’m really happy for the young men in our program,” coach Willie Fritz said. “They’ve worked extremely hard. We were 2-5 at one point; we had one of the tougher schedules in the country, and we came back and kept fighting and scratching and clawing. It was a really nice win.”