Tulane freshman swingman Moses Wood’s body was not ready for the rigors of American Athletic Conference play.
After a painfully slow start, his heart and mind are there.
While the Green Wave (4-17 0-9) still is searching for its first league win entering its game at Wichita State (11-11, 4-6) on Saturday at 7 p.m., Wood has figured out ways to be effective ahead of a much needed offseason in the weight room.
Putting negligible numbers from December and the first half of January behind him, he has scored 37 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in Tulane’s last five games, hitting 14 of 20 shots overall and going 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Those stats do not even tell the complete story. Using his 6-foot-8 frame and long arms, he is among the team leaders in deflections despite playing far fewer minutes than the starters.
The turning point was a one-one-one conversation in coach Mike Dunleavy's office when he was near the end of a 10-game stretch in which his high scoring total was 3.
“I said I’ve never taken anybody out of the game for missing a good shot, but if you pass up an open shot, that tells me you don’t have confidence in yourself,” Dunleavy said. “I said if you want to come out of the game, pass up open shots because everybody on our team believes you can make open shots and are going to get it back.”
That insight was part of a 352-word monologue Dunleavy delivered about Wood’s development after Tulane’s 75-67 loss to Temple last Saturday. He hit two 3-pointers, had three assists and made two steals in 24 minutes, continuing his recent surge.
Color Dunleavy impressed.
“I told him, you just got knocked down to the mat and you have to show me you’re getting off the mat,” he said. “You’ve got to fight for it, you’ve got to come up swinging and you’ve got to battle. He’s done a great job of that.”
The Wave needs all the help it can get, and Wood is giving the team a chance to win with his supreme effort in the last few weeks.
“I’ve been told many, many times that your freshman year is going to have a lot of ups and downs, and sure enough, there were,” he said. “I just didn’t feel comfortable on the court, but once you get a couple of them to fall, it boosts your confidence.”
The good stretch started against Connecticut on Jan. 19. Dunleavy called five consecutive plays for Wood in the second half to take advantage of a favorable matchup. He tied his season high with 9 points, then reached double figures with 10 in back-to-back games at SMU and East Carolina.
Much of Dunleavy’s belief stemmed from Wood’s stellar shooting in preseason camp. He continued to hit shots at the beginning of the year, including going 3-for-3 from 3-point range against Georgia State on Nov. 28, but his confidence disappeared as he missed his next eight treys over an eight-game span.
The league opener against Cincinnati, when he went 0 of 4 from the floor in 14 minutes, was particularly overwhelming.
“They were telling me it was going to be physical, but it was way more physical than I thought,” he said. “Once I put some weight on (he is listed at 190 pounds) and get stronger, the game will come a little easier for me.”
Wood, from Reno, Nevada, turned down offers from Hofstra and La Salle for Tulane. Hofstra, 20-4, holds a two-game lead in the Colonial Athletic Association and is a No. 12 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest NCAA tournament projections on ESPN.com.
The Wave is No. 12 in the AAC and will have a tough time ending its 11-game slide at Wichita State, which has won three in a row after a rough start.
“It’s easy to start blaming other people and just getting angry with each other, but now is when we really need to come together as a team,” Wood said. “That’s our only option.”