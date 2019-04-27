The foot injury Tulane cornerback Donnie Lewis sustained in January did not prevent him from being drafted.
The Cleveland Browns took him in the seventh round on Saturday even though he missed the NFL scouting combine and Tulane’s Pro Day after having a Jones fracture (a break between the base and middle part of the fifth metatarsal) to his left foot in a practice before the East-West Shrine Game.
Lewis, a Baton Rouge Central product, hopes to follow in the footsteps of former teammate and fellow cornerback Parry Nickerson. Selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round last season, Nickerson made the team and contributed as a rookie, finishing with 21 tackles.
Lewis, picked 221st overall, was a four-year starter for Tulane after redshirting in 2014. He had a career-high 56 tackles and 18 break-ups as a senior, adding three interceptions.
Another former Tulane cornerback, Lorenzo Doss, ended 2018 with the Carolina Panthers after the Denver Broncos drafted in the fifth round in 2016.
This is the fifth time in the last six years at least one Tulane player has been drafted after the Wave went from 2010 to 2013 without any selections.
Lewis will join LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, a second-round pick, in the Browns’ camp.
Later Saturday, Tulane safety Roderic Teamer tweeted he had signed with San Diego as an undrafted free agent. Offensive tackle John Leglue tweeted he had signed with Denver.