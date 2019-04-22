Tulane and Southeastern Louisiana combined for 29 runs, 30 hits, 12 walks and five plunked batters in a wild four-hour ride two weeks ago at Alumni Field.
Welcome to Green Wave baseball, where no lead is safe for either team.
High-scoring affairs have become the norm at Tulane, which is tied for fourth nationally with 9.0 runs per game but 179th in ERA (5.19). Outs could be precious commodities when the Wave (26-13) faces the Lions ( 21-19) on Tuesday night at Turchin Stadium in a rematch between two teams in second place in their respective leagues.
Four times during April, Tulane and its opponent have scored in double digits in the same game. The Wave blew a six-run lead with two outs in the ninth inning against Wichita State, losing 12-11 in 11. It beat Southeastern 15-14 after the Lions tied the score with five runs in the fifth and almost tied it again with five more in the ninth. It beat South Florida 20-11 when the two teams combined for 12 runs in the fifth and 13 in the seventh. It lost to UNO 15-10 last Tuesday when the Privateers hung an eight-spot in the first, the Wave tied it with seven in the fifth and the Privateers answered with four more in the bottom of the fifth.
The biggest problem is an old bugaboo. The pitching staff, which ranked in the top half of the country in walks per nine innings a month ago, has sunk to 213th out of 299 Division I teams in that category (4.8) and is among the worst 80 in hit batsmen (47), too.
With adequate pitching, Tulane, which trails frontrunner East Carolina by 2½ games entering a pivotal weekend road series against the Pirates, would be incredibly difficult to beat.
Third baseman Kody Hoese’s 20 home runs are tied with Vanderbilt’s J.J. Bleday for the nation’s lead. His 143 total bases are 11 more than anyone else as he makes a serious bid for national player of the year awards, but he hardly is a one-man show. Trevor Jensen (.369), Hudson Haskin (.366), Frankie Niemann (.343) and Grant Mathews (.322) are raking it as well in a lineup that is dangerous from top to bottom.
Tulane’s 65 home runs this season are tied for third nationally with New Mexico State. Its batting average of .313 is seventh. Its on-base percentage of .417 is tied for third. Its 97 doubles are tied for second.
In its 15-run outburst in Hammond, the Wave blasted five homers and had 19 hits, the most the Lions have allowed during coach Matt Riser’s six-year tenure. Since then, Southeastern, a half-game behind Sam Houston State in the bunched up Southland Conference, has given up a total of 16 runs in seven games.
“If you put too much concentration on one dude, they’ll beat you in a heartbeat,” Riser said. “You can’t lose focus. You’ve got to stay locked in on every hitter. They’ve done it all year long.”
Both teams will look for better results on the mound in a matchup of fresh starting pitchers.
Tulane is going back to freshman Krishna Raj (3-0, 4.93 ERA) after a two-week experiment with former closer Connor Pellerin. Raj, who has not pitched since April 13, struggled mightily in his past two relief outings and walked both batters he faced at Southeastern, but he had a solid 3.27 ERA until then.
Southeastern will use sophomore Will Warren (2-5, 6.55), a Sunday starter whom Riser rested this past weekend against Nicholls State because the series ended Saturday and he had thrown 99 pitches six days earlier.
“We’ll roll with him,” Riser said. “When he has fastball command, he’s really good. When he has trouble doing that, then obviously it’s different for him. Hopefully it will be a little different game than the last time, but who knows?”