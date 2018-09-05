The Baby Cakes, New Orleans Triple A baseball affiliate, are planning to move Wichita, Kansas, at the end of their lease, according to a WWL-TV report.
An announcement is expected Thursday.
The Cakes' lease at The Shrine on Airline runs through 2021. Triple A baseball has been played at the stadium since 1997 when it opened.
The report said a group of New Orleans investors plan to have a Double A franchise from the Southern League in place by the time the Cakes leave.
The Southern League currently includes teams in the region such as Montgomery, Jackson, Birmingham, Biloxi, Pensacola, Mobile and Jacksonville.
Click here to read the full story.
Last season, the team reported increased merchandise sales and attendance after changing their name from Zephyrs to Baby Cakes.
This season New Orleans is last in the Pacific Coast League in paid attendance, averaging about 3,827 tickets distributed per game.
Round Rock, a suburb of Austin, averages just more than 8,800 in paid attendance per game.
The Baby Cakes are the Miami Marlins' Triple A affiliate.
The Wichita Eagle reported the city plans to build a new stadium after tearing down an 84-year-old structure.