New Orleans scored five runs in the eighth inning, including second baseman Eddy Alvarez's go-ahead two-run single and the Baby Cakes beat the Nashville Sounds 8-5 on Sunday.
The Baby Cakes (42-34), who had lost the previous two games to the Sounds (30-45), tied the series 2-2 with the final game Monday.
Third baseman Yangeris Solarte, catcher Rodrigo Vigil and left fielder Magneuris Sierra — who beat out a two-out infield hit — also had RBI singles in the inning.
“We've had some opportunities against this ballclub, and we gave them life (Friday night) with the three home runs in the ninth inning, and (Saturday night, 9-1 loss) laid an egg,” manager Keith Johnson said. “But (Sunday), it was good to see these guys come back late and pass the baton.”
Starter Robert Dugger, making his Triple A debut, allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings and left the Cakes with a 3-1 lead. However, the Sounds got to former LSU pitcher Parker Bugg for two runs in the sixth and second baseman Nolan Fontana's lead-off homer in the seventh in taking a 4-3 lead.
Cakes celebrate Castillo
When 35-year-old catcher Wilkin Castillo was called up to the Miami Marlins on Friday, it was a big deal in the Cakes' locker room, one of those keep hope alive moments.
Several Cakes players watched on TV before Saturday's game against Nashville when Castillo hit a two-run double in the seventh inning that lifted Miami over Philadelphia, 5-3. The Cakes' locker room erupted.
“We were all excited for him because he's a great guy, he's fun to be around, and it was pretty cool to see,” said outfielder Isaac Galloway, the longest-tenured New Orleans player, now in his fifth season with the franchise. “A couple of guys recorded it on their phones. They sent it to him afterward.”
Castillo last had been in the Majors in 2009 with the Cincinnati Reds. He had a hit in his last big-league game, on June 20 of that year, almost 10 years to the day he was called up this time. In that game, he also had a two-run double, against the Chicago White Sox.
His stint between major league games is the second-longest in league history.
“It's crazy,” Galloway said. “It's a testament to him for hanging in there. That's the thing; you just play. You never know what happens. You just have to play the game and enjoy it and try to get better.”
Castillo's call-up and big hit – after he struck out twice — is reminiscent of former New Orleans Zephyrs infielder Ed Lucas' promotion to the Marlins, the first of his 10-year career. He was called up on May 29, 2013, eight days after his 31st birthday.
Lucas also hit a two-run double in his first game. He lasted two seasons with the Marlins and became a coach with the team in 2017.
Extra bases
Sierra stole home in the third inning, giving New Orleans a 2-1 lead. It is the second time a Cakes player has stolen home this season, both coming against Nashville. Gabriel Guerrero did so on May 30, with Isan Diaz drawing the the catcher's throw in stealing second. … Diaz, who leads the Cakes in six offensive categories, sat out his second consecutive game with an upper leg injury. He was ruled day-to-day. Johnson said he will return to the lineup Monday. … Austin Dean wasn't expected to rejoin the Cakes from Miami until Sunday. However, he flew in Saturday, and took an Uber to the ballpark to drop off his equipment. Seeing Johnson, he said he could dress for that night's game if needed. Johnson told Dean that if he dressed, he'd make sure to get him in the game late, which he did.