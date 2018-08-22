Tomas Telis drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the third inning Wednesday and the New Orleans Baby Cakes surpassed the .500 mark for the first time since May 22, with a 4-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds.
The Baby Cakes (64-63) also clinched their fifth consecutive series win, the franchise’s most since 2014, in winning for the 14th time in 17 games. New Orleans beat American Southern Division leader Memphis (76-52) for the sixth time in seven meetings.
Redbirds left fielder Justin Williams, a Houma native, hit a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning against Cakes starter Jeff Brigham (5-1). Brigham then shut out the Redbirds on four hits through the seventh.
The Baby Cakes’ Christopher Bostic hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first. In the third, Peter O’Brien doubled home Bostic, tying the score at 2-2. Telis then hit his run-scoring single, and shortstop Chris Diaz followed with a run-scoring hit.
Eyeing a winning season
Austin Nola's fingerprints were all over Tuesday's game, the New Orleans Baby Cakes' 13th win in 16 games.
In the second inning, Nola threw out baserunner Adolis Garcia at second after Garcia led off the inning with a single. On a controversial play in the third, Nola tagged out Wilfredo Tovar, who was trying to score from second on a single. Nola blocked a low throw with his inner thigh. Tovar tried to slide around Nola and didn't touch the plate. The ball got loose for a second, but Nola tagged him out.
Then, in the bottom of the inning, he hit a line drive so hard, it knocked the glove off Memphis third baseman Maxa Schrock. Schrock, however, recovered to make the throw to first for the out. And, in the seventh Nola hit the ball off the right-field wall but wound up with a single because of a base-running gaffe by Peter Mooney.
“Going through the process, you show up for work everyday, and things happen like that,” Nola said. “I was just trying to do all I could for us to get a win.”
The Baby Cakes entered Wednesday at 63-63, reaching the .500 mark for the second time in a three days. The Cakes were as many as 10 games under (50-60) on Aug. 3.
New Orleans has had two winning seasons ('07, '12) in the past 11 years.
“I've been here for four years, and we haven't had one,” said Nola, who is in his third full season with New Orleans after a brief stint in 2015. “It would be huge to have that winning record because it shows all of the hard work we've put into this season. We've battled the elements and battled the conditions, and that's always the toughest part.”
Nola said the Cakes have turned things around because everybody on the young team is coming to the park every day working hard to get better. Hitting coach Tommy Gregg said he started hearing the players talk of a winning season after the Cakes swept Albuquerque on the road to get to 54-60.
New Orleans, 11th in the PCL in hitting (.266), has hit .277 in August — fourth in the league. The bullpen has a 1.77 earned-run average this month — 1.27 in the past 13 games. And, after a league-high 18 blown saves through Aug. 1, the bullpen has converted its last nine opportunities and stranded all 14 runners this month.
Catching coach Robert Rodriguez praised Nola's game-calling and management after the 3-0 win Tuesday, the Cakes' 11th shutout of the season, second-best in the PCL.
“His confidence is very high now,” Rodriguez said. “It starts with his preparation before the game. When pitchers trust what (pitch) you call, there's going to be conviction with that.”
Extra bases
Peter O'Brien entered Wednesday with a nine-game hitting streak. The season long is 11 by Eric Campbell. … In his first appearance, Metairie native and former Jesuit High School and Southeastern Louisiana University pitcher Kyle Keller pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning Tuesday, striking out two, in getting the save. “It was the first time I ever caught him,” Nola said. “His stuff was electric. It was pretty fun to hear some fans cheering. I knew he went to Jesuit. I told him I'm a Catholic High (Baton Rouge) guy, but I'll catch you.”