Right fielder Shane Peterson scored from third base on a groundout by catcher Rocky Gaile in the top of the 10th inning, and Oklahoma City evened the series with the New Orleans Baby Cakes with a 8-7 win in 10 inning Saturday.
Reliever JT Chargos didn't allow a hit in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win for the Dodgers (9-19).
The Baby Cakes (16-13) had scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth off Chargos to send the game into extra innings tied at 7-7. Austin Dean led off with a pinch-hit homer to left. The Cakes scored another run on Lewis Brinson's force out that plated Isan Diaz. Deven Marrero then hit a two-out, three-run homer to center field, tying the score.
Oklahoma City got to New Orleans starter Ben Meyer for five runs in 4 1/3 innings. DodA two-run homer in the sixth by Edwin Rios gave the Dodgers a 7-2 lead.
Getting some help
As the season unfolded for the New Orleans Baby Cakes, it was apparent they would have to overcome their bullpen, which had been the case in past seasons.
However, starting on April 21, though, when R.J. Alvarez and Jose Quijada combined to get out six batters in a row for the first time by the bullpen this season, the relievers have started to come around. In the last six games heading into Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Cakes relievers have allowed three runs in 151/3 innings (1.76 earned-run average), striking out 18. The Cakes were 4-2 in those games.
“The bullpen is doing better, but a big key to me is that the starters are going deeper into the games,” pitching coach Jeremy Powell said. “So, (the relievers) are not having to carry such as big load. And, so they're able to have a shorter outing, and generally the stuff plays up a little bit when they can kind of get rested.”
Baby Cakes starters began the season going five innings, for the most part, as they transitioned from spring training. Now, they're going up to seven innings an outing, unless chased early.
However, in the five games before this recent stretch, the bullpen had been scored on in each, including two blown saves. Its ERA in those games was 6.35 — 12 runs in 17.0 innings. Relievers have allowed 20 home runs, fourth-highest in the Pacific Coast League. The staff has allowed 36 total.
Extra bases
First baseman/outfielder Peter O'Brien was promoted back to the Miami Marlins during Thursday's game. A tipoff was that O'Brien started the game and had one at-bat — a hard grounder behind third — but was replaced by Matt Snyder. O'Brien started the season with the Marlins after starting first baseman Garrett Cooper was injured. O'Brien batted .111 with Miami in nine games. He was optioned to New Orleans on April 16, and in 16 games hit .278 with five home runs, 14 RBIs and 10 runs. However, in his last five games, he has hit .333 (4-for-12) with two homers, five RBIs and three runs. He had a three-run homer in the sixth inning in Tuesday's 3-1 win against Memphis. Meanwhile, Cooper was re-injured on May 1, the day he came off the injured list, and infielder Neil Walker, who also plays first base, is out with a bone bruise in his left knee. The Cakes' roster is at 24 players, so another move likely is imminent.