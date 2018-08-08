One of the first sightings of New Orleans Baby Cakes relief pitcher Jumbo Diaz near the start of the season was of him emerging from the clubhouse crushing a bowl of ice cream.
That was interesting because Diaz, 6 feet 4, 315 pounds, had lost 70 pounds before the 2014 season, from 348, to get a better shot at making the major leagues. Later, still in the first month of the season, Diaz was spotted in full uniform in line to get complementary tickets for his family. Then there's the youtube video of Diaz stealing third base and doing a pop-up slide that went viral.
“I like ice cream,” said Diaz said. “Banana is my favorite.
“I was in line getting the tickets because I didn't want my wife to get in line. She was in the car in the parking lot.
“The stolen base, I felt the other team wasn't paying attention to me.”
As big as Diaz is, his personality is even more expansive, teammates say.
“He's a larger than life kind of guy,” Cakes All-Star pitcher Zac Gallen said. “He's always got the music playing. Ninety percent of the time, he's the dj. He's awesome. He's always got some kind of wisdom he shares in the pitchers' meetings.”
On any sports team, control of the music is a supreme measure of respect. Diaz also has a big heart. On the morning of day games, he cooks a breakfast of plantains mangu', scrambled eggs and fried salami.
“I cook it mainly for the Latin guys, but all the guys can have some,” said Diaz, who is from La Romona, Dominican Republic. “It's a popular meal for the Latin guys, and I want to give them a little taste of home. Austin Nola also likes mangu' (mashed plantains).”
Baby Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said Diaz, 34, who has spent 173 games with the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays, is an invaluable mentor for the Cakes' Latin players. Diaz said he's just giving back the help and advice other veterans from the Dominican Republic, such as Odalis Perez, Rafael Furcal and the late Jose Lima, gave him.
“I tell them, you have to do things the right way, because baseball is not for life,” Diaz said.
He's no softy on the diamond, though. Diaz is 4-6 with a 2.60 ERA in 29 games spanning 34 2/3 innnings. From May 27-July 24, he did not allow an earned run in 15 innings spanning 11 games. On July 26, with the score 7-7 in the 10th inning of a home game against Reno, he induced a ground ball to second base that should have produced an inning-ending double play. That could have set up New Orleans for a walk-off win.
However, second baseman Isan Diaz, playing in just his seventh Triple-A game, inexplicably dropped the ball. That opened the door to a four-run inning for the Aces. Jumbo Diaz was visibly disappointed, walking around behind the mound to gather himself. His streak ended, and he wound up as the losing pitcher.
However, after the game, his thoughts turned to Isan Diaz.
“(The error) is going to happen; it's part of the game,” Jumbo Diaz said. “The other day (before that game), he made a great play for me, saved me a run. I told him, 'Hey, I know you feel so bad because you wanted to make that play and get out of the inning. But tomorrow is another day, and you'll have another opportunity to make a great play and save me two or three runs. Just go play hard.'”
He has become a favorite among young Cakes fans, Beyeler said.
“He is by far the best when it comes to kids,” Beyeler said. “They just love him. He doesn't just go through the drills with them; he makes it a lot of fun. The kids call him 'Jumbo-laya.'”
Extra bases
The Cakes will play a four-game series against Iowa. Cakes outfielder J.B. Shuck (July 30-Aug. 5) is the reigning Pacific Coast League Player of the Week and Iowa's Alec Mills the most-recent Pitcher of the Week. … New Orleans is 3-9 vs. the Cubs, including 2-9 in Des Moines and 1-3 at the Shrine.
New Orleans Baby Cakes (54-60) vs. Iowa Cubs (42-72)
When: 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018
Where: The Shrine on Airline, Metairie, La.
Starting pitchers: RH Zac Gallen (7-6, 3.85) vs. RH Luke Farrell (0-3, 4.37).
Broadcasts: Sports 1280 AM, iHeart Radio App, MiLB First Pitch App.