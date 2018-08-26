ROUND ROCK, Texas — Scott Heineman slugged a pair of solo home runs and the Round Rock Express held off a late Baby Cakes rally for 3-2 win Sunday.
Heineman drilled homes run in the first and fourth innings to give the Express a 2-0 lead.
Chris Rowley earned the win for Round Rock pitching six strong innings, while allowing one run on two hits.
Lewis Brinson had an RBI triple in the sixth for the Baby Cakes and Cristhian Adames drove in another run in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 3-2. The Cakes' offense stranded eight in the game and finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position.
The Cakes tried to rally in the ninth, but reliever Reed Garrett came on to notch his fifth save of the season for the Express.
Upcoming — New Orleans and Round Rock will meet in the final game of the four-game series at 7 p.m. Monday. New Orleans will start Jeff Brigham.