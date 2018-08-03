EL PASO — Franmil Reyes drilled a three-run, first-inning home run, and Shane Peterson added a three run homer in the third as the Chihuahuas cruised to an 11-4 win over the Baby Cakes in the second game of the series.
El Paso sent 11 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring seven runs on six hits to take a 10-0 lead. New Orleans scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning on Austin Dean's two-run home run.
The Baby Cakes scored two more runs in the eighth on RBI hits by Rafael Ortega and Tomas Telis.
Jerry Keel worked six innings and earned his fourth win in six Triple-A starts. Baby Cakes starter Dillon Peters (2-7) allowed nine runs in 2⅔ innings.
The Baby Cakes look to salvage a game in the three- game series that starts at 8:05 p.m. Friday. Zac Gallen will be the starting pitcher.