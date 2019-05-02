Catcher Joe Hudson went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs, and the Memphis Redbirds beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 8-4 on Thursday night in Metairie to earn a split of a four-game series.
It was the second consecutive win for the Redbirds (15-12), who scored seven runs on 11 hits in six innings against Dustin Beggs (1-1).
Hudson led off the third inning with a homer to left that gave Memphis a 2-1 lead. The Redbirds trailed 3-2 in the fourth when Hudson smashed a two-out, two-run, opposite-field double to the right-field corner. Memphis didn't trail again.
Hudson had a two-out RBI single in the sixth that pushed the lead to 7-3.
Snyder streak reaches 12
First baseman Matt Snyder hit a pinch single in the sixth inning Thursday, and his consecutive games hitting streak reached 12.
He'd singled in his last at-bat — with one out in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday — as the streak reached a team season-high 11.
“He hasn't had a whole lot of baseball,” Johnson said of Snyder, who has been on the injured list 12 times in his career, including multiple surgeries. “So, early in the year he was a little antsy, but as the season has progressed, he has gotten more comfortable, and his at-bats have gotten better and better.”
Snyder's streak began with a 3-for-4 day against Iowa on April 18. That increased his batting average from .207 to .273 in one day. Since then, he's had one game in which he didn't get a hit. He pinch-hit Monday in the series opener against Memphis but walked, which doesn't count as an at-bat.
Other than the first day of the streak, Snyder had one other multi-hit game — going 3 for 5 at Round Rock on April 27, the final game of that series. There have been nine games in which he got just one hit.
Wednesday was the second consecutive game against Memphis in which he got a late hit to keep the streak alive. On Tuesday, he hit a three-run homer in the sixth.
Tough end
New Orleans Baby Cakes starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez had gone 21 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run when center fielder Monte Harrison misplayed a fly ball in the sixth inning of Wednesday's game.
That allowed the first of two runs to score in the inning. Hernandez's scoreless streak had gone back to his first start of the season on April 9 at Iowa, when he allowed two runs in five innings in a 4-3 Cakes win. He then shut out Omaha for 4 2/3 innings on April 15 before giving up two unearned runs in fie innings vs. Omaha at the Shrine on Airline followed by blanking Round Rock for four innings on the road on April 26.
Harrison's miscue was unfortunate, but the runs are earned according to baseball's rules. Manager Keith Johnson said Hernandez's outing Wednesday was his best of the season. He went six innings, allowed seven hits, with no walks and a season-high nine strikeouts.
“Last night was the best job he did of finishing hitters,” Johnson said. “He attacked the (strike) zone to make hitters swing, so it allowed him to be more effective with his secondary pitches.
“He has been good all season, but he's had high pitch counts, some things he needs to get more efficient with. Last night was his best outing, so it's moving in the right direction.”
Hernandez threw 102 pitches, but in previous appearances, he neared that total before the sixth.
Asked about Harrison's misplay, Johnson said, “We had a little bit of a miscue when he lost (the ball) in the twilight.”