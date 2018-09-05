A person close to the New Orleans Baby Cakes confirmed Wednesday that New Orleans' Triple-A baseball team has struck a deal to move to Wichita, Kansas, after the 2021 season.
The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Minor League Baseball, which has to approve the deal, will announce it Thursday morning.
The Baby Cakes have three years remaining on their deal with the Louisiana Sports and Exposition District to play at the state-owned ballpark in Metairie. However, at the heart of the move is the poor condition of the stadium, which was built in 1997, as well as poor attendance.
“Wichita is building a tremendous stadium and offered a deal that could not be refused,” the source said. “They have been aggressively pursuing getting the Baby Cakes to play there.”
According to the source, the stadium will cost “$80 million to $90 million,” and Baby Cakes owner Lou Schweccheimer will get a “lease that's unbelievable.” Schweccheimer did not return calls Wednesday.
Schwecchheimer, the former owner of the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox, bought the New Orleans franchise after the 2015 season from Don Beaver. The Baby Cakes have been in talks with the state since then concerning making much-needed improvements to the stadium.
Augusto “Cookie” Rojas, the Baby Cakes' senior vice president and general manager, said he didn't know anything about the Wichita move. However, he said the Baby Cakes and the LSED “had a good conversation” at its meeting Aug. 23.
“We've got our priority list on things we want done for fan safety and improvement, and they have their list that we matched,” Rojas said. “The state has a bidding process. We've just got to get those things lined up.”
The former Denver Zephyrs moved to New Orleans in 1993, and the stadium — Zephyr Field until the team was rebranded in 2017 — was built in '97. It has since fallen on hard times, lacking basic necessities such as painting and upgraded elevators and new seating, which have become bleached by the unrelenting New Orleans sun, particularly in the summer.
However, the stadium's drainage has been the top priority for an overhaul. A number of games last season were postponed because of rain simply because the water could not be drained quick enough to make the field playable.
“We're looking at a new field, pumps to get the water out,” Rojas said.
When the Baby Cakes move, the stadium could still have a minor league tenant. A group is expected to pursue a Double-A franchise. Another franchise will not be allowed to be pursued, however, until it is allowed by Minor League Baseball.
This season, New Orleans averaged 3,345 fans for 69 Pacific Coast League home games. However, actual attendance was far less than that, although the team has said corporate ticket and suite sales make the number accurate.