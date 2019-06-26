OKLAHOMA CITY — Lewis Brinson and Yangervis Solarte homer and the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeat Oklahoma City 3-1 in second game of the series.
The BABY Cakes pitching staff limited the Dodgers to one run on three hits. Starter Joe Gunkel worked five innings allowed one run on three hits. Jeff Brigham pitched two scoreless, RJ Alvarez one inning and Kyle Keller worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.
The Dodgers Jake Peter hit a solo home run in the second to give OKC a 1-0 lead. Brinson tied the game in the fourth inning. Solarte broke the tie with a home run in the sixth. New Orleans added an insurance run in the ninth after an error to extend lead to 3-1.
The Baby Cakes improve to 43-36 on the season and trail first-place San Antonio by 6 1/2 games.
GAME NOTES — Isan Diaz was named to the Triple-A All-Star team on Wednesday. The Baby Cakes are in a stretch of 24 of 33 games on the road.
UPCOMING — The Baby Cakes and Dodgers meet in the third game of the series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
