Zac Gallen held Iowa to two hits in 5 2/3 innings, and shortstop Isan Diaz hit a two-run homer in the first inning to help the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 5-0 win over over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Gallen (2-0) struck out six and walked one — his first of the season.
Iowa starter Duane Underwood Jr. (0-2) also pitched a two-hitter. However, after walking Monte Harrison leading off the first and with the wind blowing out, Diaz hit the ball off the top of the center field wall.
Prospect Harrison in lineup
Outfielder Monte Harrison played in his first home game with the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Thursday.
Harrison was held out of the season-opening series against Round Rock with a wrist injury. However, he played in five of the six road games and went 4-for-20 (.200) with a home run, four RBIs, four runs and two stolen bases, providing a glimpse of his potential.
Harrison, 6 feet 3, 220 pounds, is Miami's No. 3 prospect and is considered the top athlete in the Marlins' organization. Before being drafted in the second round in 2014 by the Milwaukee Brewers, he was a three-sport athlete at Lee's Summit West (Mo.) High School and had committed to play football and baseball at Nebraska.
“Everything he does is athletic,” Baby Cakes manager Keith Johnson said, chuckling. “He gives us a dynamic bat at the top of the lineup. He can hit home runs. He can hit the ball in the gaps and get two or three bases, then score on a single. He can get a single or a walk, steal second and score on a hit.”
In Sunday's loss, Harrison hit a grand slam in the eighth to pull the Cakes to 11-10. In Monday's game, he drew a two-out walk in the fifth, stole second and scored on Yadiel Rivera's single for a 2-0 lead. The Cakes scored two more in the sixth and won 4-3.
Johnson said Harrison is as impressive defensively.
“He can run in the gap and steal a base hit, and he can stand at the (outfield) wall and throw a one-hop and get somebody out at the plate,” Johnson said. “The tools are definitely there. Now, it's a matter of putting those things on display, getting the experience of games played at this level and seeing where he is as the season progresses.”
Extra bases
Iowa shortstop Trent Giambrone is from Metairie and played at Grace King High School, where he was All-State in 2012. The Chicago Cubs invited Giambrone to spring training as a non-roster player. … Jon Berti walked leading off the fifth inning, keeping alive his streak of reaching base in every game in which he has played (11) with the Cakes. ... Harrison was ejected in the sixth inning for vehemently protesting a called third strike on the outside corner of the plate. … Rain is forecast for Southeast Louisiana from 4-9 p.m. Thursday. Because it is the final day of the three-game, two-day series against Iowa, Thursday's game will have to be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Cubs return on May 25-29.