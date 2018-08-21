Right fielder Peter O’Brien hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Zac Gallen shut out Memphis on three hits over six innings in a New Orleans Baby Cakes’ 5-0 win Tuesday.
Playing with a magic number of one to be eliminated from playoff contention, New Orleans (63-63) got back to .500 for the second time in the past three games after falling a season-high 10 games under on Aug. 3.
In winning the series opener, the Baby Cakes beat the Redbirds (76-51) for the fourth time in five games. The Cakes are seeking to win their fifth consecutive series, the first by the franchise since 2014.
Working from home
Former Jesuit High School and Southeastern Louisiana University pitcher Kyle Keller said it's great to be back home.
Keller was promoted from Double-A Jacksonville on Aug. 15, when the New Orleans Baby Cakes were playing at Memphis.
“I'm excited about pitching in this ballpark, because I've never played here,” said Keller, 25, who was drafted by Miami in the 18th round in 2015. “When (Jesuit) won the (2011) state championship, it was at Tulane. But it will be great to pitch in front of family and friends.”
Forty-seven family and friends were in suites before Tuesday's series opener against Memphis.
However, this also is an excellent opportunity, career-wise, for Keller. He could have very impressive performances and be part of the September call-up to the Marlins. Likely, it's an audition to be on next season's Baby Cakes.
“That would be nice, start off the year, make the team out of (training) camp, back home,” he said. “Hopefully, I can just finish the year strong.”
This is the third level this season for Keller, a reliever. He pitched in 15 games with Advanced A Jupiter (1-1, 1.59 ERA), then was promoted to Jacksonville (1-3, 4.45), where he appeared in 24.
“I was able to improve my mechanics and make my delivery more repeatable, so I was able to throw more strikes and locate better,” he said. “Everything has been much more sharp since my delivery has been more refined and consistent.”
Keller, an aggressive fastball pitcher, made his Triple-A debut Thursday at Memphis, going two innings and allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts.
“His velocity is really up from the last time I saw him,” said Cakes pitching coach Jeremy Powell, who coached Keller in Greensboro in 2015. “We saw a mid- to upper-90s (mph fastball) in Memphis. In Greensboro, he was in between 90 to 94. What I saw the other night, (his stuff) is pretty electric.”
Powell said the Marlins advanced Keller quickly this year as part of a plan to get players to their age-appropriate minor league level.
“It's right for him to be at the upper levels now,” Powell said. “He's old enough to handle it (maturity-wise), and his stuff is playing way up to handle it.
“He's really cleaned up his delivery a lot. So, he's moving right through. He's one of those guys who, you never know. He could be one of those diamond-in-the-rough-type guys who ends up being somebody in the big leagues for a long time.”
Extra bases
New Orleans is vying for its first winning season since 2012 and only the second since 2007. The Cakes entered the series with 14 games remaining, 10 of which are at home, where they have the third-best record (34-25) in the American South division.