ROUND ROCK, Texas — The New Orleans Baby Cakes hammered three home runs to defeat the Round Rock Express 9-2 in the first game of a four-game series.
The Express scored a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. New Orleans answered with a run in the third to tie it. Tomas Telis drilled a two-run home run in the fourth to give the Baby Cakes a 3-1 lead.
In the fourth inning, the New Orleans offense homered twice, with a two-run shot from Austin Nola and a three- run blast from Peter O’Brien.
Dillon Peters worked seven innings, allowed two runs and earned the win.
The Baby Cakes have won 15 of 19 games to improve to 65-64.
NOTES: The Baby Cakes promoted pitcher Ben Meyer to the Miami Marlins. Meyer will return to the Marlins for his fourth stint this season. … New Orleans and Round Rock will meet for the second game of the series at 7 p.m. Saturday. New Orleans will start Sandy Alcantara. … The Baby Cakes return home for the final homestand against Nashville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.