New Orleans Baby Cakes outfielder Isaac Galloway was called up on Tuesday by the Miami Marlins.
It is the second time Galloway has been called up in his career. Perhaps it comes as no surprise. Galloway, always known as a speedy, good defensive outfielder, went 8-for-17 (.471) in New Orleans' just completed six-game road trip to Iowa and Omaha. Appearing in all six games, he had three homers, lifting his season total to four, along with three doubles, six RBIs, six runs, two walks and a stolen base.
He lifted his average from .167 when the road trip began to .297, helping the Cakes gain a split of the six games.
“He's been working really hard since spring training, and has simplified some things,” Johnson said. “Now, he's hitting his stride.
“The way he goes about his business, how professional he is, it's great to see somebody like that find success. He's definitely a calming influence on out ball club on the whole, but the way he's begin swinging the bat is great.”
Galloway was called up for the first time at the end of last season and batted .203 in 43 games.
Pitcher Jason Garcia (1.0, 4.15) also was called up.
Extra bases
Zac Gallen was chosen Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 4-14 after allowing no hits, runs or walks with 11 strikeouts in seven innings vs. Round Rock in the April 5 season opener and one run on three hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts, at Iowa on April 11. Gallen leads the league in earned-run average and walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) at 0.23. … The Baby Cakes-Iowa doubleheader is in part due to the Wally Pontiff game having been played on Tuesday night. Usually, the Pontiff game is played on the same day the Baby Cakes play an 11 am game. This year, however, the Cakes' flight Monday from their series at Omaha was not due to New Orleans until near midnight. That would have made playing an 11 am am difficult. ... the Cakes and Cubs was the only Pacific Coast League teams who were off Tuesday. … The Baby Cakes started their road trip at Des Moines, Iowa, on April 9, and each team won a game in the scheduled three-game series. The second game was postponed due to temperatures near 35 degrees, with a wind chill of 15. That game will be made up in Des Moines. After the Iowa series, the first game of the Cakes' next series, at the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday, also was canceled due to cold weather, as there were snow flurries. That game was made up as part of a double-header Saturday, however. ... At the start of the road trip, pitcher Kyle Keller was promoted to New Orleans from Jacksonville. He replaces Jeff Brigham, who was placed on the injured list.
Baby Cakes vs. Iowa Cubs
When: 5 p.m., Wednesday (first game)
Where: The Shrine on Airline, Metairie.
Broadcasts: WDOT-AM, 1280