OKLAHOMA CITY — Kyle Garlick lifted a two-run home run in the 10th inning to give the Oklahoma City Dodgers a 6-4 come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Thursday.
The Cakes opened a 4-0 lead by scoring a run in the second inning and adding three in the fifth. Eric Campbell had a two-run double to add to his team-leading 57 RBIs.
OKC answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, all coming with two outs. Conner Joe hit a two-run double and Garlick tied the game with an RBI single to highlight the inning.
The Dodgers and Baby Cakes went to extra innings for the second consecutive day. After New Orleans failed to score in the 10th, OKC advanced to runner to third before Garlick ended the game with the home run.
The Dodgers have won six of their past seven games and have won three of the first four in the series with the Cakes. New Orleans has fallen to a season-low seven games under .500 and 16½ games back of first-place Memphis.
Notes
The Cakes have played in a league-high 14 extra-inning games. ... New Orleans added pitchers Joe Gunkel and Jumbo Diaz from the disabled list. ... The Cakes and Dodgers will wrap-up the five game series at 7 p.m. Thursday. ... The Cakes return home for a seven game homestand on Tuesday against Reno Aces.