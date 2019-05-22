Lewis Brinson hit a two-run homer and J.T. Riddle and Matt Snyder each had a run-scoring double in a five-run sixth inning for the New Orleans Baby Cakes in a 9-1 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday at the Shrine on Airline.
The Baby Cakes (25-22) tied the four-game series at 1-1.
Starter Elieser Hernandez (3-1) shut out Oklahoma City (16-28) on one hit for six innings, walking three. He struck out 12, tying the franchise record, the Pacific Coast League season high and the season high for Baby Cakes pitchers.
The only Dodgers hit in the game was by center fielder Shane Peterson leading off the second. The Cakes struck out 18 Dodgers, setting a franchise record for a nine-inning game.
New Orleans had three home runs. Aside from Brinson's home run, Isan Diaz hit a two-out solo shot to left in the third, and J.T. Riddle hit a two-run blast to right in the seventh.
Harrison in swipe mode
Baby Cakes outfielder Monte' Harrison is seen as new-age in an era in which leadoff hitters increasingly are home run hitters, too.
Harrison is second on the team with six home runs and second with a .287 batting average after Harold Ramirez and Austin Dean have been called up to the Miami Marlins. However, Harrison, 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, not only leads the Baby Cakes in stolen bases, he leads the Pacific Coast League. Going into Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, he had 16, three ahead of Round Rock's Myles Straw.
“It's a by-product of my ultimate goal, which is to put myself on base,” Harrison said. “That's all that matters, getting on base and putting myself in the best position to score runs — whether a walk, getting hit by a pitch, an error or a home run.”
Of late, it seems stealing bases and scoring runs have gone hand in hand for Harrison. As expected for a leadoff hitter, Harrison leads the Baby Cakes with 29 runs. Twelve of his stolen bases came in a 12-game stretch from May 6-May 17. In that span, he scored 10 runs.
In the past four games heading into Wednesday, Harrison did not steal a base, and he scored one run — that coming in Tuesday's series opener.
“I've always emphasized stealing bases,” said Harrison, who had 28 last season with Double A Jacksonville. “It's just now, I'm getting a lot of information from (Manager Keith Johnson) to put myself in position to be more successful.
“I know more about when to run now.”
Harrison said he most enjoys games in which he has stolen multiple bases. In the recent stretch, he stole three on May 8 at San Antonio. He stole two three times — against Oklahoma on May 6, at home against San Antonio on May 12 and May 17 at Iowa. That usually entails stealing third base.
“I think stealing third base is actually easier than stealing second,” Harrison said. “Pitchers relax more and throw more off-speed stuff than when a runner is on first base.”
Before being thrown out in the sixth inning Wednesday, Harrison had not been caught stealing this season, one of two players in the league with at least 11 stolen bases who had that distinction. However, he was picked off during the Cakes' previous home series against San Antonio.
“That's going to happen from time to time with base stealers,” he said. “If you never get picked off, you're not getting a big enough lead.”
Extra bases
Right-hander Riley Ferrell was promoted to the Cakes from Jacksonville on a rehab assignment. With the Jumbo Shrimp, he pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings. Ferrell was selected as a Rule 5 draftee from the Houston Astros in December but has been out wince March with biceps tendinitis. … Wilkin Castillo's pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday was the Cakes' 11th this season, which leads the PCL. New Orleans' pinch-hitters have a .367 average, which also leads the league. Second-place San Antonio has a .323 average.