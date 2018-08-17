NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peter O’Brien had two hits and two RBIs as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Nashville Sounds 3-2 on Friday.
Jumbo Diaz struck Steve Lombardozzi out with a runner on first for his 11th save.
New Orleans scored in the first inning when Christopher Bostick hit a sacrifice fly and O’Brien hit an RBI single.
O’Brien is 9 for 19 with four home runs in his past six games.
After the teams traded runs, the Sounds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Sheldon Neuse hit an RBI double, scoring Beau Taylor.
Right-hander Tyler Cloyd (5-4) earned the win, allowing two runs on seven hits in 5⅔ innings.
The Baby Cakes have won 11 of their past 13 games and are within one game of the .500 mark.