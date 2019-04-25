ROUND ROCK, Texas — The New Orleans Baby Cakes offense rallied late to defeat Round Rock 11-8 in 10 innings on Wednesday night.
New Orleans trailed 7-0 in the seventh inning and managed two hits in the game when the offense awoke from its slumber.
Gabriel Guerrero started it off the seventh with a three-run home run. New Orleans got a run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly from JT Riddle to make it 7-4 Express. The Baby Cakes' Harold Ramirez then blasted a three-run homer to tie the game.
In the ninth inning with two outs, the Cakes'Monte Harrison ripped a solo home run top give New Orleans its first lead at 8-7. In the bottom of the inning Round Rock tied it on the second pitch with a solo home run from Kyle Tucker.
In the 10th inning, Austin Dean hammered a three-run home run and the Cakes ripped off its fourth consecutive win to pull into a first place tie with the Express.
R.J. Alvarez got the win in relief, going two innings. Round Rock built its early lead by drawing eight walks but stranded 11 men on base during the game.
Notes
New Orleans improved to 1-1 in extra innings. ... The Cakes are 5-1 in series openers. ... Dean extended his hit streak to 10 games with a pair of hits. The Miami Marlins promoted pitcher Jose Quijada from New Orleans. ... The start of Wednesday’s game was delayed by 27 minutes due to heavy rain. ... The Cakes and Express meet at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast by WODT-AM, 1280 in New Orleans. ... The Cakes return home Monday to play Memphis Redbirds.