Nashville scored four runs in the 10th inning to beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 7-3 in the first game of a battle for second place Tuesday.
The Sounds (70-64), in second place in the American Southern Division, increased their lead over third-place New Orleans (66-67) to 3½ games. New Orleans had won seven consecutive series openers.
Nashville third baseman Sheldon Neuse was on second base to start the 10th when BJ Boyd grounded to Baby Cakes shortstop Peter Mooney. Mooney attempted to throw to third but hit Neuese, who scored. A hit batsman and Boog Powell's double increased the lead to 6-3 against reliever Nick Wittgren.
The Baby Cakes had taken a 3-0 lead on two-out RBI singles by Cristhian Adames and Peter O'Brien in the fifth and Chris Diaz in the sixth.
Nashville got back-to-back homers by Anthony Garcia and Franklin Barreto in the seventh, chasing starter Tyler Cloyd, who'd shut out the Sounds on three hits for 6 1/3 innings. Garcia hit his 23rd homer of the season leading off the top of the ninth against Wittgren, tying the score.
Bostick seeks a home
Chris Bostick is accustomed to being unsettled.
When Miami acquired Bostick for cash from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 12, it marked the fifth team for Bostick and the fourth trade involving him.
However, part of the reason is his versatility. Bostick, 25, who was drafted from Aquinas Institute in Rochester, N.Y., by the Oakland A's in 2011, can play six positions — all three in the outfield plus second base, shortstop and third.
“There's trade value in versatility,” said Bostick who came to the New Orleans Baby Cakes three days after the trade. “Second base is the position I'd choose if I could settle on one. That's where I've played the most.”
He said all the positions he plays, just like all the trades, are just business. Five days before the trade, Bostick had been designated for assignment to a minor league affiliate. It came after he'd been called up to the Pirates, but didn't have an at-bat in two games. Nonetheless, he has batted .276 in 22 major league games with Pittsburgh.
“He hasn't been here long, so I haven't seen him play anything other than second base, third base and left field,” Baby Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said. “He's done a nice job at those.
“The Marlins want to see what his versatility value is and what he looks like at different places.”
Offensively, Bostick is a gap hitter who can run. He is considered a very good base-runner. With Triple-A Indianapolis of International League, he batted .295 with four home runs, three triples and 24 doubles in 78 games.
After the trade, he went a combined 0-for-6 in his first three games. He then went on a five-game hitting streak (7 for 23) that started at Nashville on Aug. 18. Coming off the just-completed series at Round Rock, he now has gotten a hit in seven of eight games and has hit .290 since that initial short hitless stretch.
All of his experiences, he said, have taught him what consistency is about.
“In baseball, you're going to have hot stretches and cold ones,” he said. “The good players limit the cold spells. They don't let three hitless games turn into nine or 10.”
Bostick said he's been working with Cakes hitting coach Tommy Gregg concerning his approach to hitting. However, he'd most like to turn heads in the field, he said. After the season ends, the Marlins likely will part ways with second basemen Derek Dietrich and Starlin Castro because their contracts are considered too high compared to their production.
“I'd like to become a plus defensive player,” he said. “Playing one position and batting in the same spot every day would help. But, no doubt, this is a great opportunity me.”
Extra bases
Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson (hip) came to the Cakes on Saturday for a rehabilitation assignment. He has hit .286 in three games with New Orleans. He sat out Tuesday's series opener against Nashville. “He's healthy and running around,” Beyeler said. “He's getting his reps, getting up to speed. We've got him scheduled (to be with New Orleans) through Sept. 1. His schedule is to play three days then take one day off.” … Nashville left-hander Jesus Lazardo, one of the top prospects in baseball, was to start Wednesday's game for the Sounds. However, the parent Oakland A's shut him down for the season.