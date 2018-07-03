Drew Hutchinson and two relievers shut out New Orleans Baby Cakes on three hits, and Oklahoma City hit two home runs in the sixth inning for a 4-0 win in winning the series finale Tuesday in Metairie.
Four of the Dodgers' six hits against Baby Cakes starter Jarlin Garcia (0-2) went for extra bases. Center fielder Alex Verdugo hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning for a 1-0 lead. In the sixth, Verdugo hit a two-out homer to right field, and after catcher Kyle Farmer doubled to left, right fielder Henry Ramos homered to left.
With Monday's game rained out, New Orleans won the series three games to two.
Cakes on the run
During its series against Oklahoma City, the Baby Cakes appeared more aggressive on the basepaths.
Coming off a home series the Cakes lost to Iowa, maybe manager Arnie Beyeler was seeking to get the team's offense revved up so as to generate more runs. However, that was not necessarily the primary reason.
“(The Miami Marlins' system) baserunning coach (Quenton McCracken) was in town, and he talked to these guys about base running and bunting,” Beyeler said. “So that made them more aware of some things and gave them a little more leeway. But we always stress being aggressive going from first to third, doing things they can control.”
Isaac Galloway, who twice went from first to third on balls not hit that hard, and Magneuris Sierra, who attempted to steal more, understandably were at the forefront of the movement. However, catcher Tomas Telis went from first to third on a hit, getting in position for Cito Culver's walkoff RBI single in Sunday's game.
In Saturday's second game of a double-header, Braxton Lee and Austin Dean legged out triples, just beating throws.
However, the extra effort on the bases also led to some ill-advised decisions. In the first game of the series on Friday, second baseman Eric Campbell was thrown out trying to go from first to third on Garrett Cooper's single, and third baseman Cristhian Adames also was gunned down at third.
In Sunday's game, Sierra was caught stealing and also picked off.
“It's OK to get thrown out,” Beyeler said. “You get tired of watching guys pull up at second base, pull up at first base. It's just not fun to watch that. So we push them to go ahead and be aggressive, especially early in the game and when you're in the lead.
“Guys shouldn't do that all the time, but it's constantly an issue to get guys to be more aggressive. It's the same thing in the big leagues. You don't get paid for baserunning, so it's hard to get guys to do it.”
In a close series, the aggressiveness seemed to effect the Cakes all-around play.
“You want them to play hard for nine innings, the whole game,” Beyeler said. “We talked about intensity, period, on defense, offense and baserunning. It's nice to see guys flying around the field, flying around the bases, making the other team make plays.”
Extra bases
The Cakes begin a five-game series at Colorado Springs on Wednesday, the Fourth of July. New Orleans had played at home on the holiday nine of the past 10 seasons. In that span, New Orleans' only July 4 road game had been 2014 at Memphis. … The three-day, Triple-A All-Star break will follow that series. … Usually, the Triple-A and Major league All-Star breaks coincide. This season, the Triple-A break is Monday, July 9, to Wednesday, July 11, with the game on Wednesday. The Major league All-Star break is July 13-17. “The All-Star break is a time when the guys spend time with their families and friends and get a needed break from baseball,” Beyeler said. “But we've told the guys to keep their phones on, check their calls and don't get hurt or anything,” he said. “You don't know if you'll get a call (regarding a Marlins move) from.”