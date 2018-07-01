Shortstop Cito Culver hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning against Oklahoma City closer and Chalmette native Joe Broussard, scoring Tomas Telis from third base to give the New Orleans Baby Cakes a 2-1 win Sunday.
New Orleans (40-43) won its second consecutive game and took a 3-1 lead in the six-game series.
“It was hot out there, and nobody wanted to play extra innings,” said Culver, who went 2-for-3. “It was a curveball.
“We played hard, played the game the right way, made pitches in big spots, made some tough defensive plays.”
Oklahoma City (44-35), which entered the game tied with Colorado Springs for first place in the Pacific Coast League's American North Division, lost for the eighth time in nine games. The Dodgers once had a commanding nine-game division lead.
The Cakes are 5-1 against them this season.
Galloway fighting
Outfielder Isaac Galloway had seen his batting average go from .260 — one point off his season high — on June 10 to .244 on June 22.
However, Galloway is on a six-game hitting streak that could be described as a tear. He has gone 8-for-17 (.470) with two home runs, two doubles, four RBIs and four runs. His average is back up to .259.
“I'm doing the same thing,” Galloway said. “There are no magic tricks. It's a long season. When you try to fight out of a slump or whatever, I usually try to do too much, a little axious.”
Both of Galloway's homers in the current streak came during this home stand. On June 22, he hit one to right-center field against Iowa catcher Ali Solis, who was on the mound after the Cubs ran out of pitchers. Galloway crushed a shot that hit the giant coffee cup well beyond the left field wall that won Friday's series opener against Oklahoma City.
“It was a slider, middle-in,” he said. “I don't think that was the farthest I've hit. I've hit some farther on the road where the ball carries better.”
The recent show of power surprisingly has given Galloway the team lead with 25 extra base hits. One of the fastest players in the Pacific Coast League, he continues to run down fly balls impressively, and he has 17 stolen bases, sixth in the league.
He seems to struggle, however, with a lingering nemesis — striking out on sliders low and away.
“We all have a weakness at the plate,” Galloway said. “The answer is to not swing at it. I sit on the fastball, but (the breaking pitch) looks like a fastball, then moves outside.”
A National League East scout said Galloway has to learn to hit the pitch or learn to lay off it. However, the scout said, Galloway, 28, can play in the big leagues.
“He's fast, well put-together (6 feet 2, 205 pounds),” the scout said. “And, he can do a lot. He can steal a base when you need it. He's a good defensive outfielder who can play all three positions.
“Especially in the National League, where there are a lot of double switches, he can help some teams.”
Extra bases
The Marlins optioned right-handers Nick Wittgren and Ben Meyer to the Baby Cakes. Meyer pitched three innings Sunday, allowing one run — a homer in the eighth by Andrew Toles — on four hits. Kolton Mahoney, who pitched in his Triple A debut in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, was transferred off the active roster. In five innings, he allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts.