First baseman Jim Adduci hit a three-run double in the top of the ninth inning against reliever Jordan Milbrath, finally sealing the Iowa Cubs' 14-10 victory over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Sunday.
The Cubs (30-21) tied the series four-game series at 1-1. The 14 runs were the most against the Baby Cakes this season and the most since Round Rock beat New Orleans 15-4 on May 19, 2018. The 24 combined runs are the most at home since May 15, 2011 in an 18-6 loss to Tacoma.
“It was a rough one,” Baby Cakes manager Keith Johnson said. “(Starting pitcher Ben) Meyer had a good outing the last time against (Iowa), but (Sunday) wasn't his day.”
Meyer allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings. However, the Cakes battled back, and tied the game at 10-10 entering the ninth. Iowa took the lead, 11-10 against reliever Jordan Milbrath (0-1), helped by his throwing error on a double-play ball that would have ended the inning.
That loaded the bases for Adduci, who went 3-for-6 with a homer, a double and six RBIs.
Diaz sets homer mark
New Orleans Baby Cakes second baseman Isan Diaz on Sunday hit a home run for the fifth consecutive game, a franchise record. It came with one out in the first inning.
Moreover, for Diaz, who turns 23 Monday, it extended his season-high hitting streak to six games. For the past two weeks, Diaz, the Miami Marlins' No. 6 rated prospect, has just been hot.
“I just think he's doing a little of everything,” Baby Cakes hitting coach Justin Mashore said. “He laid down a bunt, he's hitting the ball hard the other way, he's hitting the ball to the pull side. He's not chasing the ball.
“When he sticks to what he's working on in the (batting) cage and taking that in the game, he's having good success, and hopefully that continues.”
Most impressive has been Diaz's power stats. In the previous series against Oklahoma City, he homered in the final three games, helping the Cakes win the series 3-1. In that series, he blew up, going 6-for-13 (.462) with three homers, a double, four walks, eight RBIs and five runs.
It started before that with five games at Iowa, from May 16-20. Diaz went 8-for-21 with a homer, two doubles, two RBIs and five runs.
In his past 14 games entering Sunday, Diaz, who hits left-handed, has batted .392 with six of his nine home runs, four doubles and 14 RBIs and 16 runs.
What's been eye-catching has been his opposite-field power. Four of his recent homers have gone to left field for Diaz. Mashore said that's not so surprising.
“He's always had that in his bag,” Mashore said. “Sometimes when you're not swinging at the pitches you should swing at or you're not in the best position, it's tough to do that.
“Hitting the ball to the pull side (right field) is almost more impressive because he hasn't done that in the past. But when he's hitting the ball to the opposite field and the pull side, he's doing a lot of things right.”
Diaz was ripping hits to the “pull side” so much in the OKC series, that they put a shift on to the right side of the field. However, in the first inning Friday of the series final game, with the third baseman playing where the shortstop usually is, Diaz rolled a bunt down the third-base line for a hit. He scored on Yadiel Rivera's two-out single to left, tying the score 1-1.
“For him to be a good big league player, he's going to have to be able to bunt,” Mashore said. “It's not going to hurt to be able to do it every once in a while and have it in his bag.”
Extra bases
Johnson was ejected in the bottom of the seventh after the home plate umpire ruled reliever Jose Quijada out for batter's interference with two out. Quijada appeared to hit the ball foul, but the ball landed in fair territory. Quijada stood there, apparently impeding the catcher. When Quijada was called out, Johnson came to the plate and argued vehemently before being tossed. “I felt it was a foul ball,” Johnson said. “How are you going to rule obstruction when it's a foul ball?”