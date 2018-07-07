At age 31, New Orleans Baby Cakes second baseman Eric Campbell this season was selected to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team for the first time.
Not that Campbell, who is batting .329, wasn’t capable in season’s past. Playing with the PCL Las Vegas 51s in 2014, Campbell, affectionately called “Soup” by teammates present and past, hit .355. He followed that up with .363 the next season.
Each time, however, and through 2016, Campbell was called up to play in the majors for the parent club New York Mets.
“It’s going to be a pretty cool experience for me,” said Campbell, who is in his first season with the Baby Cakes. “I’m happy the (Miami) Marlins signed me (last) offseason and gave me a shot, so I’m looking forward to playing in the (Triple-A) All-Star game, especially at second base. That’s somewhere I hadn’t played a whole lot in my career.”
Of course, any minor league player would prefer being called up than to play in an All-Star game. However, for Campbell, being the PCL’s starting second baseman on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, comes after two of the toughest seasons of his career.
The 2016 season seemed like a golden opportunity. Mets first baseman Lucas Duda was injured in June, and then third baseman David Wright became injured. However, in two stints with New York spanning 40 games, Campbell, who could play first, third and outfield, batted just .173 with one home run and nine RBIs.
“For a couple of years there, I was just playing once a week, getting at-bats here and there,” said Campbell, who batted .221 in 196 major league games spanning three seasons. “I wasn’t playing very good baseball because I was rusty. I knew they were going to have to move on from me. I needed to go somewhere I could start playing every day.”
Released by the Mets in December, Campbell signed to play the 2017 season with the Hanshin Tigers of the Nippon of the Japanese Baseball League. However, in mid-February, he was sidelined with gastroenteritis — a stomach flu. Nine days later, he injured his left wrist during an intrasquad game.
He wasn’t on Hanshin’s active roster until April 25.
“Spring training would have been a good time for me to learn how the game is played there and to see Japanese pitching,” he said.
He played just 21 games, and after a 0-for-25 stretch was sent down to Hanshin’s minor league team — each Japanese league team has one — and was replaced on the roster. He batted .304 with the minor league team.
“Playing in Japan is something I’m glad I did,” he said. “But after going over there, you don’t know what (MLB) teams are going to think of you when you come back over here, whether they are going to give you a shot or not.
“Honestly, I didn’t have a ton of opportunities to sign with somebody else,” he said.
The Marlins — the Baby Cakes’ parent organization — were under new ownership in a group headed by former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter. Starting afresh, Miami traded or didn’t re-sign just about its entire team.
Campbell’s versatility and high minor league batting average got him a chance. He batted .239 in 27 spring training games and was sent to the Baby Cakes, whose ballpark — in Metairie — is taylor-made for a hitter such as Campbell.
“Vegas is going to reward you for hitting fly balls a little more (than New Orleans),” he said. “My game has always been gap-to-gap and line drives. If I can do that, I can hit anywhere.”
He is ninth in the PCL in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage (.430) and eighth in RBIs (54). In more than 55 games since April 26, he has hit .361, second in the league, with a .463 OBP (first) with 45 RBIs (fifth). In June along, he had 26 RBIs (second).
“He’s been our most consistent player, right there in the middle of the lineup all season,” Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said. “Driving in runs and doing what he’s done has really been huge. It’s helped him get noticed by a lot of people.”
Campbell said he believes he’ll do well if called up by the Marlins, despite his major league struggles with the Mets. He points to 2014, when he hit .263 in New York in 85 games.
“I think I’m a good player, so those times with the Mets are going to help me in the future,” he said. “I’m excited about playing second base, and whether it’s with the Marlins or somebody else, you just hope for that shot.
“I’ve only played in one All-Star game, in Double-A (Binghampton), and I had a lot of fun. So, right now, I’m looking forward to that.”