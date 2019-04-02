In what is expected to be their last season before moving to Wichita, Kan., the New Orleans Baby Cakes will have a familiar look, at least on the mound.
Pacific Coast League All-Star Zac Gallen, who will be the opening-day starter, is among eight pitchers who were with the Baby Cakes last season. The season will begin Thursday night at the Shrine on Airline.
“He has a good repertoire, and he uses all of his pitches,” said Manager Keith Johnson, who is in his first year with the Baby Cakes. “He goes at hitters. He attacks hitters, and he's in the zone. He works quick, so he makes the defense behind him better. And, the mentally he has bodes well for a guy who strikes guys out.”
Gallen was second in the Pacific Coast League in earned-run average (3.65) and strikeouts (136).
Like last season, the Baby Cakes will begin this one with a six-man starting rotation.
“It's definitely different,” Gallen said. “Last year, we started with a five-man, so you get into your routine of pitching every five days. (A six-man rotation) is kind of a double-edged sword. You get out of your routine, but at the same time, it's an extra day's rest.”
Two pitchers who weren't with the Baby Cakes last season will be Nos. 2 and 3 in the rotation — Hector Noesi and Nick Neidert. Returnees Joe Gunkel and Ben Meyer will be the fourth and fifth starters. Elieser Hernandez, who made three Minor League stops last season on his way to the parent Miami Marlins will be the sixth.
“As long as the health of our major league starting pitching is there, we'll probably have a six-man rotation,” Johnson said. “We have the luxruy of having that many pitchers that could be major league depth.”
In the field, the outfield appears to be the team's strength. Heading that unit will be Austin Dean, a 25-year-old who was chosen as the Marlins' Minor League Player of the Year. He will play right and left field. Isaac Galloway, who received his first call-up to the Marlins last season, will be in center field. Monte Harrison, who spent all of last season with Double-A Jacksonville, also will play left and right fields.
In the infield, Yadiel Rivera, who spent all of last season with Miami, will start at shorstop. Isan Diaz, who spent time in Double-A Jacksonville and New Orleans last season, will be at second base. Deven Marrero, who played with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, will be at third. Jon Berti, who spent last season in the Toronto Blue Jays' organization, will be the utility infielder.
The question concerning the infield, however, is who will be at first base. Currently, there is no true first baseman on the roster. However, both catchers have had some experience at first — starter Bryan Holaday, who played all of 2018 with the Marlins, and Wilkin Castillo, who played with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre of the International League.
In recent seasons, New Orleans has been solid on the mound, except for seasons when the bullpen was not strong. Last season, the Baby Cakes were fourth in ERA (4.07).
Hitting, though, has been another matter. New Orleans finished 11th in the 16-team PCL last season in batting average (.267), which was an improvement over previous ones in which it was last or 15th.
Johnson said he thinks this year's team can hit, although power hitting will not be in abundance.
“We're not going to be a team that's build around the three-run homer, but we have some guys with power, guys who can hit the ball out of the ballpark and drive the ball into the gaps,” he said. “Gabby Guerrero, (backup outfielder Harold) Ramirez are guys that come to mind. Monte Harrison (19 HRs last season) is definitely a guy who can knock the ball out of the ballpark.”