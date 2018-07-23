The New Orleans Baby Cakes went 3-5 on their just-completed eight games in seven days road trip to Oklahoma City and Iowa.
The Baby Cakes (47-54), who play Reno on Tuesday to begin a seven-game homestand, have fallen seven games under .500, which ties its season low.
However, one positive development from the road trip has been the apparent re-emergence of All-Star pitcher Zac Gallen. Gallen (6-5) had victories in both of his starts on the trip — one in each series — and allowed one run in 12 innings. He shut out Iowa for six innings in a 1-0 win on Saturday, New Orleans' only victory in the series. That came after he allowed first-place Oklahoma City one run on three hits on July 16 to start the road trip.
“He's been working with (Miami Marlins first-year) pitching coordinator Chris Michalak on some things,” Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said. “Obviously, Zac is a good prospect. He's done a good job for us this season, making the All-Star team. But it's a long season. It's his first full season in Triple-A.”
During a session with Gallen before the Cakes' home game on July 14 against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, Michalak had a rope strung across the bullpen area, right in front of the plate. The idea was for Gallen to work on keeping his pitches down.
Gallen had not won a game since May 15, spanning nine starts. However, in consecutive starts, he shut out Memphis on five hits in five innings on June 22 after allowing one run on five hits in four innings at Fresno.
He then gave up five runs on eight hits against Iowa on June 28 and was lit up for nine runs on 12 hits in a 9-2 loss at Colorado Springs on July 4, his final start before the July 9-11 All-Star break.
His next scheduled start is Thursday in what is to be the final game against Reno.
Extra bases
Second baseman Isan Diaz was brought up from Jacksonville on Thursday to replace infielder Cito Culver, who was placed on the seven-day disabled list. In 83 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Diaz hit .245 but with 10 home runs, 19 doubles, 53 walks, 42 RBIs and 44 runs. Primarily batting second in four games with the Cakes, he has hit .333 (4-for-12). Culver, a slick middle infielder, is hitting just .219. However, he'd hit .269 (7-for-26) in his past 10 games, including an RBI walk-off single in a 2-1 victory against Oklahoma City on July 1 in which he went 2 for 3. … The upcoming series against Reno is the teams' only series against each other this season. New Orleans has not won a series against the Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) since 2014, when the then Zephyrs won three of four games at home against them. ... Reno is second in the PCL in home runs (124), second in hits (1,007) and third in batting average (.287), behind Salt Lake (.292) and Albuquerque (.289).
New Orleans Baby Cakes (47-54) vs. Reno Aces (50-51)
When: 7 p.m., Tuesday
Where: The Shine on Airline
Starting pitchers: RH Tyler Cloyd (1-3, 5.49) vs. RH Jake Buchanan (7-7, 5.43)
Broadcasts: Fox Sports 1280 AM, iHeart Radio ap, MiLB First Pitch