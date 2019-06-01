NASHVILLE — Hector Noesi delivered seven shutout innings and three New Orleans Baby Cakes relievers finished off their seventh shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over the Nashville Sounds.
Noesi allowed four hits with nine strikeouts. Jordan Milbrath worked two thirds of an inning, Tyler Kinley retired the only batter he faced in the eighth. R.J. Alvarez struck out the side in the ninth inning for his seventh save of the season. The Cakes pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.
The game was scoreless in the sixth inning when Isan Diaz hammered a solo home run to right center field to break the drought. New Orleans added a pair of runs in the eighth with Diaz adding a RBI triple. He scored when Yadiel Rivera beat out an infield hit.
The Cakes have taken two of the first three in the series and improved to 31-26 on the season.
GAME NOTES: New orleans stole three bases in the game and now have 60 stolen bases for the season, tied for second in the league. The Baby Cakes are 7-3 in shutout games.
UPCOMING: The Baby Cakes and Sounds meet at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the series final.
RADIO: WODT-AM, 1280 or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME: New Orleans return home Tuesday to play Fresno in a seven-game home-stand.