Omaha scored three runs in the seventh inning against New Orleans Baby Cakes reliever Dylan Lee to get a 3-1 win Saturday.
The Storm Chasers (65-73) took a 2-0 lead in the four-game series. The loss put the Baby Cakes (68-69) a game under .500 with two remaining in the season and put in jeopardy their chances of finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2012.
New Orleans scratched to a 1-0 led in in the sixth after a two-out Omaha error and singles by Peter O'Brien and Tomas Telis.
However, Cakes reliever Dylan Lee (1-1) walked the first two batters in the seventh and gave up a double to Jack Lopez. Ramon Torres then hit an RBI single to left, and Nicky Lopez's squeeze bunt plated Lopez.
Four get calls from Marlins
Right-hander Jeff Brigham was the New Orleans Baby Cakes’ scheduled starter for Saturday’s game.
However, Saturday was the first day of September call-ups, when Major League rosters can be expanded from 25 players up to as many as 40. The Miami Marlins got started by bringing up pitchers Brigham, Sandy Alcantara and Nick Wittgren and catcher Chad Wallach. All but Brigham, who received his first call-up, are on the Marlins’ 40-man roster.
Baby Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said he wasn’t surprised Brigham’s contract was purchased. He spent just nine games — all starts — with New Orleans after being promoted from Double A Jacksonville but was 5-2 with a 3.44. He will get the start Sunday for Miami.
“It’s about rewarding guys who have been here and developed and also guys who can go up there and help them out,” Beyeler said. “I know with Pablo (Lopez) going on the DL, they needed a starter. From the days-wise, Brigham gives them that opportunity right there.
“He’s done a nice job here, won a few games in a row and put some quality starts together, and it’s a good challenge for him to see what he can do at the next level.”
It may come as somewhat of a surprise that Wittgren is joining the Marlins. He was 0-5 with a 5.22 ERA in 25 games with the Cakes, spanning 29 1/3 innings. In his last appearance on Tuesday against Nashville – a game he entered in the eighth with the score 3-3 — he gave up five runs on four hits, including a home run, in 1 2/3 innings. His ERA jumped from 4.23 to 5.22.
However, in 22 games spanning 22 1/3 innings with Miami this season, Wittgren, 27, was 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA. A hard-throwing, career back-end reliever, he has spent parts of three seasons with the Marlins, compiling a 9-5 record with a 3.79 ERA, 105 strikeouts and 36 walks.
“He’s been on that 40-man all year, and he’s battled back from being injured,” Beyeler said. “They know what he can do, and he’s been a dependable guy and takes the ball. He has history up there. You always want guys you can depend on.”
Wallach, 26, is known as a good receiver who handles pitchers well and throws out runners. His .224 batting average has worked against his being a regular Major Leaguer. However, with the Cakes, he was on an eight-game hitting streak, the second-best of his career, until it ended in Thursday’s game.
Wallach has had two stints with Miami this season but also was on the disabled list twice.
Alcantara (6-3, 3.89) has shown encouraging improvement this season. He made one start with Miami on June 29, allowing one run in five innings of an 8-2 win against the Mets. However, the next day, he was diagnosed with an axillary infection in his right armpit, was placed on the 10-day DL.
Extra bases
Saturday’s game, which was scheduled to start at 6 pm, was delayed an hour, 45 minutes due to a steady drizzle. … Miami is expected to send at least one pitcher to New Orleans for Sunday and Monday’s last games on a rehab assignment. … Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson’s rehab assignment ended. Brinson (hip) was 6-for-27 (.222) in nine games with the Cakes, with a double, a triple and three RBIs in six games. … Third baseman Cristhian Adames singled in the first inning Friday, stretching his season-high hitting streak to nine games.
He had two six-game hitting streaks this season. His career high is 11 in a row last season with Albuquerque. … In 10 home games, Zac Gallen had a 1.40 ERA this season, the best in franchise history of any pitcher with at least eight starts. Gallen was touched for three runs in the first inning Friday. A dropped toss from second baseman Isan Diaz to shortstop Peter Mooney on a close play in which the base-runner was safe initially was ruled a fielder’s choice. It was changed to an error on Mooney, so none of the runs were earned, and Gallen’s home ERA is now a franchise-best 1.27.