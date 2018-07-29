RAINIERS 7, BABY CAKES 5
Tacoma scored five runs in the fourth inning for a 7-5 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes, including four with the aid of a controversial play at home plate that would have ended the inning Sunday.
New Orleans (50-57) led 3-1 entering the fourth. However, Tacoma right fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit a one-out solo home run to right field. With two-out and shortstop Zach Vincej on second and center fielder John Andreoli on first, second baseman Gordon Beckham singled to right. Cakes right fielder J.B. Shuck threw home, and catcher Tomas Telis reached an tagged Vincej approximately four feet before the plate.
Home plate umpire Malachi Moore called Vincej safe and pointed to the plate, implying that Telis' tag was missed or late. Replays showed that Vincej was out.
“What are you going to do?” Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler said. “(Moore) didn't see the call right, and that's what it is. We didn't minimize that big inning, and it cost us. (Shuck) make a real nice throw to the plate and threw the guy out, but it didn't end up that way.”
That tied the score, 3-3. Cam Perkins then singled in two more runs against Cakes starter Tyler Cloyd (2-4), and Cameron Rupp hit an RBI single two batters later against reliever Jeff Kinley for a 6-3 lead.
Tacoma (53-54) took a 2-1 series lead with the final game at 7 p.m. Monday. The Cakes (50-57), who came in with the fourth-best home record in the Pacific Coast League, lost for the third time in four home games.
Adjustment paying off
Continuing his post Triple-A All-Star Game performances, New Orleans Baby Cakes starting pitcher Zac Gallen had his third consecutive impressive outing Saturday against Tacoma.
Gallen shut out the Rainiers on two hits for 5 2/3 innings before yielding to the heat and a 93-pitch count. In his past three starts combined, he has held opponents to one run on nine hits in 17 2/3 innings, with 18 strikeouts.
“I just felt really comfortable,” said Gallen, 7-5 with a 3.59 earned-run average. “I had pretty decent fastball command and got a lot of first-pitch strikes. I was getting ahead of guys and making my pitch from there.”
His first two outings after the All-Star game were good rebounds from a stretch of eight games in which he had four losses. Saturday's win appears to have made for a turnaround.
Two things happened, Gallen said.
“I worked with (Cakes pitching coach) Jeremy Powell and (Marlins pitching instructor) Chris Michalak, and I'm starting to get my arm slot (angle) back to natural,” he said. “I think going to the All-Star game played a part, too. I got away from the seriousness of the season. I got to be around, have some fun.
“And, my outing in the All-Star game helped. I went out there and said, 'I'm playing against the best players in the (International) league. Let's see how I stack up.' I think it gave me some confidence.
Gallen has won three consecutive starts for the first time since last July 16-26 with Double A Springfield in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization. He said he still has work to do, though.
“I'm just trying to work my cutter back in the (pitch) mix,” he said. “I think that will be a thing moving forward.”
Extra bases
Left-hander Dylan Lee, called up from Jacksonville after Mike Kickham was placed on the disabled list Saturday, made his Triple A debut Sunday. Lee pitched the seventh and eighth innings and allowed one hit with no walks and four strikeouts. Most of those came on a lethal changeup.