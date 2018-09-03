First baseman Frank Schwindel's bases-loaded, two-run single in the top of the 10th inning helped the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 6-5 win and deny the New Orleans Baby Cakes their first winning season since 2012 on Monday.
The Baby Cakes (69-70) scored one run on Peter Mooney's one-out RBI infield. However, with Braxton Lee on third and Mooney on first, reliever Richard Lovelady struck out Chris Bostick, and JB Shuck hit a fly to left field, ending the season.
“We battled back,” said Baby Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler, ending his third season. “We had several chances to win the game and just didn't put the ball in play, didn't execute. But they did what they've done all year — they played hard.”
Failing to hit with runners in scoring position again did in New Orleans, which went 5 for 19 and stranded 13 runners. The Cakes, who lost three of the four-game series, went 9 for 51 (.175) and left 38 runners on base in the series.
Designated hitter Paulo Orlando hit a three-run homer in the first inning against Cakes starter Dillon Peters (6-8), and Omaha led 4-0 by the fourth. However, New Orleans scored a run in the sixth, then three in the seventh on a ground out and RBI singles by Tomas Telis and Rodriguez, tying the score.
Peters (six consecutive) and reliever Mike Kickham (nine) combined to get out 15 outs in a row to aid the comeback.
Short, sweet stay
Second baseman Chris Bostick was with the New Orleans Baby Cakes since Aug. 15, a total of 19 games, playing in 16.
However, he has been made to feel most welcome, he said. Bostick can play six positions, enabling him to fit in with any lineup.
It's his contributions to winning, though, particularly of late, that has endeared him to teammates.
In Sunday's 6-4, come-from-behind win against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Bostic had the winning at-bat. With the score tied 4-4 and two out, runners on first and third base in the bottom of the eighth and Bostick at the plate, Storm Chasers reliever Sam Selman balked, scoring Braxton Lee from third with the go-ahead run.
Bostick then laced a single to left field, scoring Austin Nola from second for a big insurance run.
“The balk relaxed me a little bit,” he said. “Getting the lead takes a little bit of pressure off you, but you try to lock into the at-bat. One run, someone could get a home run.”
That at-bat kept alive the Cakes' quest for their first winning season since 2012. He'd also done that four days earlier, in the final game of the Nashville series, he also got a two-out single to left in the 10th inning that gave New Orleans a 5-4 win.
Teammates greeted him at home plate and doused him with the Gatorade cooler. It was sort of his official welcoming to the team.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It's always fun to share that kind of moment with teammates. It was a long game.”
The two winning at-bats were not isolated incidents. In his past 11 games, Bostick got multi-hits seven times. He went 2 for 4 both in Saturday and Sunday's games and 2 for 6 on Monday. During the 11-game stretch, he hit .328 (16 for 49), raising his batting average from .133 (2 for 15, first six games) to .281 with New Orleans. However, starting with the Nashville game (3 for 5) in which he got the walk-off hit, he went 9 for 23 (.391) in four games, with three multi-hit performances.
“I'm just trying to be consistent as possible,” he said. “You want to to get pitches you can handle, and not try to do too much with it. That's kind of always been my approach, just not worry too much, try to stick to my plan, and usually good things happen.”
Bostick was obtained in a trade for cash from the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he was on the 40-man roster. Now, he is on Miami's 40-man. With Major League rosters now expanded, that and his showing of late could result in a September call-up.
“Those kind of things are out of your control,” said Bostick, who has been traded four times. “You control what you can and hope for the best.”
Extra bases
Braxton Lee, who led the Southern League in hitting last season but was batting .218 with New Orleans, went 4 for 5 Monday. … One day after his 10-game hitting streak ended, Cristhian Adames went 2 for 4. … JB Shuck went 3 for 6 to finish with a team-best .327 batting average.