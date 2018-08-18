NASHVILLE — Peter O’Brien hammered a pair of home runs to rally the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 6-5 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday.
Nashville jumped out to a 3-0 lead scoring a pair of runs in the first and added a solo home run from Anthony Garcia in the fourth inning.
New Orleans scratched out a run in the fifth inning and scored two in the sixth inning including a solo home run from O’Brien to make it a 4-3 Sounds lead.
The Baby Cakes scored three in the seventh with a lead-off triple from Tomas Tellis followed by a Chris Bostick base hit and the two-run home run from O’Brien.
Ben Meyer earned the win in relief and Tyler Kinley went four inning for his eighth save of the season.
The Baby Cakes have won 12 of their last 14 games and improved to 62-62. The Baby Cakes are at .500 for the first time since 36-36 on June 21.
GAME NOTES: Peter O’Brien is 11 for 23 with six home runs, and 10 RBIs in his last seven games. The Cakes are 12-5 in August looking for their first winning month this season. New Orleans is 22-15 in division play and the only team with a winning record in the American South Division.
UPCOMING: New Orleans will wrap-up its seven-game road trip at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the final game of a three-game series at Nashville. The Cakes will start RHP Sandy Alcantara.
BROADCAST: Radio- Sports 1280 AM, and the iHeart Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.