Colin Rea shut out New Orleans on three singles through seven innings, and second baseman Ian Happ and right fielder Donnie Dewees hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning Tuesday in Iowa Cubs' 3-0 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes at the Shrine on Airline.
“Colin was just pounding the (strike) zone downhill,” Iowa manager Marty Peevey said. “He used his fastball, cutter, curve ball was on point, change-up was good.”
The Cakes finished with four hits after getting just three Monday.
The Cubs (32-21), who came in leading the American Northern Division by seven games, won their third in a row to clinch winning the five-game series. The series finale is Wednesday. Iowa also is now 7-8 against the Baby Cakes (28-25) this season, including 4-3 at the Shrine.
The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on consecutive doubles by Rea and right fielder Wynton Bernard against starter Mike Kickham (1-1). Happ homered to right field with one out against former LSU reliever Parker Bugg, and Dewees followed with one to left.
Rea (6-1), who struck out eight and walked one, tied the Cakes' Zac Gallen (6-1) and El Paso's Dietrich Enns (6-3) for most victories and Gallen for best record in the Pacific Coast League.
Fielding woes continue
When the Baby Cakes returned from a six-game series at Iowa on May 21, manager Keith Johnson said he was really glad to have his team home.
“When you're playing at home, it's much better for working on things as opposed to playing road games,” Johnson said. “When we're at home, we can work according to our schedule and not (the home team's).”
With the Cakes set to start a nine-game home stand — their longest of the season — Johnson said they needed to work on “taking care of the ball,” or fielding and throwing.
Although New Orleans won that series 4-2 at Iowa on May 16-20, the Cake committed 10 errors — including two games with three errors and one with two.
At home, the weather also wouldn't be a factor, Johnson said, like playing at Iowa or Omaha in the cold of April.
However, since returning to New Orleans on May 21, the Cakes had committed 11 errors in seven games. All of the errors occurred in just four games — three in the first game against Oklahoma City and four in the fourth game, plus two each in the first two games against Iowa.
Johnson said he doesn't think having players in different positions from game to game because of call-ups, such as Harold Ramirez, or an injury, such as Deven Marrero, both infielders, had anything to do with it.
By May 22, New Orleans was tied for the third-worst fielding percentage (.973) in the Pacific Coast League.
“It's a lack of focus,” Johnson said. “We have to be more vigilant about fielding and throwing the ball. We have not taken care of the ball well enough, but we've been winning, and that sort of obscured it. We have to keep working.”
Extra bases
Reliever Tommy Eveld was placed on the injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Saturday. … Outfielder Monte Harrison, day-to-day with a hamstring pull, and second baseman Isan Diaz did not start Tuesday's game. … Heading into Tuesday's game, the Cakes had 44 home runs in May, the highest total for one month in franchise history. It's only the fourth time a Zephyrs/Baby Cakes team has hit at least 40 in a month since moving to its current stadium. New Orleans had 33 home runs in April and have hit at least 30 in consecutive months for the first time since May-July, 2014.