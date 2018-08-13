MEMPHIS — Peter O’Brien hammered a pair of home runs and the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated first-place Memphis 4-2 in the first game of the series.
New Orleans has won eight of its past nine games. Starting pitcher Dillon Peters delivered seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits in his second consecutive road victory. Jose Quijada worked the eighth and Jumbo Diaz earned his 10th save in the ninth inning.
The Baby Cakes opened with a run in the first inning as Braxton Lee double and scored on a Cristhian Adames base hit. O’Brien hit a solo home run in the fourth and added a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
NOTES: O’Brien became the second Baby Cakes player this season to have a multi-homer game. Austin Dean accomplished it on Saturday. Dean was named Pacific Coast League hitter of the week with a .647 batting average and seven RBIs.
UPCOMING: New Orleans will continue its seven-game road trip with the second game in a four-game series in Memphis. Sandy Alcantara will face his former organization at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NEXT HOME GAME: The Baby Cakes return home for a three-game series against Memphis at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28.