Zac Gallen was scheduled to pitch for the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Thursday, but made his Major League debut with the Miami Marlins.
Dustin Beggs moved up a game in the rotation, however, and had a performance like that of Gallen, who was leading the Pacific Coast League in wins (9-1) and ERA (1.77). Beggs held the Nashville Sounds to one run on three hits in seven innings. The three hits are a season low, and the seven innings tied his season high, done twice.
Most important it was his second consecutive game limiting an opponent to one run after giving up seven on June 5 vs. Fresno and six on June 10 vs. Sacramento.
“I was just rushing through my motion after my first couple of starts,” said Beggs, 6-3 and with a 4.88 ERA. “(Pitching coach Jeremy Powell) worked with me on getting back to how I was when I first got here and when I was with (Double-A) Jacksonville.
“After my first start here, I'd do this hip tilt when I'd get to the top of my motion, and it would fly me forward a little bit. I also worked in the weight room to strengthen those muscles to help me stay back longer and be able to create the best pitch possible.”
Beggs had a memorable first start Triple-A debut on April 21, scattering seven over seven innings in shutting out Omaha. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter. He allowed 12 runs combined in his next two outings before settling down until those first two outings in June.
As well as he did in his first start, he still had to get accustomed to “hitters who have been back and forth between Triple-A and the Major Leagues.” And, when catcher Bryan Holaday — who is excellent at handling pitchers — was called up to the Marlins on May 24, that also made for an adjustment for Beggs.
The past two games, he was caught by Wilkin Castillo.
“I've been able to get on the same page with him, and he's really good at calling pitches,” Beggs said. “(Thursday) we did a lot of two-seams (fastballs) and sliders, kind of working those off each other. We worked both sides of the plate, which was really helpful, and being able to work both sides of the plate, as well.”
Castillo, however, was called up to Miami on Friday.
Gallen and Elieser Hernandez, who were first and second in the league in ERA, are with the Marlins now. Beggs' continued consistency to go along with that of Hector Noesi (7-3, 2.87) would help fill that void.
Extra bases
Castillo was called up after Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the seven-day injured list with a concussion. With both of Miami's opening-day catchers on the IL, Castillo joins Holaday, who was promoted to the Marlins when Chad Wallach also suffered a concussion. Catcher Rodigo Vigil was promoted back to New Orleans after being sent to Jacksonville on June 15 and playing one game with the Jumbo Shrimp. … Outfielder Austin Dean, who led the Baby Cakes with a .365 batting average when he was promoted to Miami on May 21, was optioned back to New Orleans on Friday. Dean batted .203 (13-for-64) in his second stint with Miami after going 5-for-20 (.250) in his first stint, spanning six games from April 12-17.