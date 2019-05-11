San Antonio got to Josh Roeder for four runs in the second inning and held off New Orleans for a 5-3 victory in the series opener Saturday at the Shrine on Airline.
Roeder (0-1), making his Triple A debut, started the second by issuing a walk, then giving up a single. He then balked, then walked Jacob Nottingham and threw a wild pitch on the same pitch. That allowed one run to score. Missions right fielder Corey Ray then followed with a three-run homer to right field for a 4-2 lead.
“The three-run homer hurt, but once he got through that inning, he minimized damage,” said Baby Cakes manager Keith Johnson said, his team losing to San Antonio for the fourth time in five games. “We just didn’t score as many runs.”
Nottingham homered in the fifth, giving San Antonio (21-15) a 5-2 lead.
The Baby Cakes (18-18) scored in the sixth on first baseman Matt Snyder’s RBI double. They then loaded the bases with one out, but Yadiel Rivera struck out and catcher Bryan Holaday grounded to shortstop, ending the inning.
Moving on up
The Miami Marlins called up outfielder Harold Ramirez and right-hander Elieser Hernandez on Saturday.
Right-hander Josh Roeder was promoted from Double-A Jacksonville, and the Marlins optioned outfielder Isaac Galloway reliever Jose Quijada back to New Orleans.
Ramirez is making his major league debut. He was eighth in the Pacific Coast League in hitting with a .355 average. In the Baby Cakes’ just-completed series at San Antonio, he went 3-of-9 (.333) with one double, one triple, and RBI and a run. In the teams’ first game Wednesday, he went 2-for-4, raising his average to a season-high .362.
Hernandez was to start for the Baby Cakes on Saturday. He was second in the PCL with a 1.16 ERA. Cakes starter Zac Gallen leads the league at 1.14. Hernandez spent all of last season with Miami after being a Rule 5 draftee and was 2-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 652⁄3 innings spanning 32 games.
This season with the Cakes, he didn’t allow an earned run in four of his six starts and gave up two runs in the other two starts. In his last start with New Orleans, he brought a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with a one-hitter and 10 strikeouts through 61⁄3 innings.
Hernandez, who turned 24 on May 3, has not allowed a home run this season.
Roeder comes to the Cakes after making his Double A debut just 10 days ago. He had a 1.64 ERA in two games.
Galloway batted .297 in 11 games with New Orleans before being called up on April 16. He hit .167 (9-for-54) in 19 games with Miami.
Extra bases
Roeder, who had walked one batter all season between Advanced A Jupiter and Jacksonville, walked the first Triple A batter he faced Saturday, San Antonio’s Corey Ray. … Monte Harrison led off the bottom of the first with a 418-foot homer over the pool in right field in which the outfielders didn’t move. The ball left his bat at 110 mph. Harrison entered Saturday hitting .357 at home and .167 in 13 road games. One out later, Austin Dean homered for the third consecutive game, a career first. … Center fielder Lewis Brinson was visibly upset after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning. It was his second consecutive at-bat being plunked by Missions starter Jimmy Nelson.