Right-hander Aaron Brooks shut out New Orleans on three hits for five innings, and Colorado Springs scored two runs on errors to beat the Baby Cakes 3-2 on Thursday in Metairie.
Brooks (6-3) allowed leadoff singles in the first three innings, then no hits in the fourth and fifth. The Sky Sox (50-39) have beaten the Baby Cakes (42-48) all four times Brooks has faced them, with him getting the decision in three.
The Cakes came to 3-2 against reliever Eric Davis in the sixth as Isaac Galloway walked, Austin Dean reached on an error, J.B. Shuck hit a sacrifice fly and Tomas Telis a two-out RBI single to center.
However, reliever Tristan Archer pitched the seventh and eighth and allowed one hit, and Quintin Torres-Costa entered in the ninth and got the save.
Colorado Springs led 1-0 in the fifth when Cakes third baseman Cristhian Adames fielded left fielder Tyrone Taylor's hard two-out grounder but threw high to first, enabling Brooks to score from third.
In the seventh, center fielder Magneuris Sierra dropped Sox third baseman Andres Blanco's fly ball, allowing Dylan Moore to score from second.
Rodriguez comes back strong
Jon Rodriguez left the New Orleans Baby Cakes on June 5 to tend to a family matter back home in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
He didn’t return until June 26, and he said, during the time away he didn’t do anything baseball-wise. However, he didn’t come back rusty.
After getting reacclimated in the Baby Cakes’ series against Iowa, Rodriguez, a first baseman, has batted .360 (9 for 25) in the past two series. He has hit .344 since his return.
“I’ve been working with (hitting coach) Tommy Gregg on turning more and facing the pitcher square and seeing the ball with two eyes instead of just with my left eye,” said Rodriguez. “I’m putting together more consistent at-bats, stringing them together regardless of the results. If you go 0 for 4, it’s OK if you hit the ball hard.”
In a five-game series against then-first place Oklahoma City, Rodriguez batted .364 (4 for 11). That included a 3-for-4 performance on July 1 in which he drove in the first run of a 2-1 victory that gave New Orleans its third win.
He followed that by hitting .357 (5 for 14) at Colorado Springs just before the All-Star break. In the third game, he hit a two-run homer in a 6-5 win. Then, in the final game of the five-game series, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a 7-4 victory.
Rodriguez said his good start since coming back reminds him of last season. Playing for Double A Chattanooga (Minnesota Twins), he was selected Southern League Player of the Month in July after batting .383 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 22 RBIs.
He ended the second half of the season with 17 of his 22 home runs, and finished with a .30876 batting average, just percentage points in second place behind Jacksonville’s Braxton Lee (.30882), the league batting champion.
“My problem before, when I went on good streaks, was I’d think ‘How long can I do this,’ ” he said. “I learned that I’m a great hitter. I know the process, and I’m going to stick to it.”
He has batted .254 in 59 games this season. Since May 19, he has hit .305 with five home runs, 16 RBIs and 13 walks in 26 games.
Extra bases
The Marlins optioned catcher Chad Wallach back to New Orleans on Thursday. Wallach was called up on July 9. He’d been on the Cakes’ disabled list since June 4 with a broken left hamate bone. … The Cakes had not faced a left-handed pitcher in the past 21 games. … The Marlins purchased the contract of right-hander Javy Guerra on Monday and sent left-hander Scott Squier to High A Jupiter after he’d made his Triple A debut on Sunday. Before Thursday’s game, the Marlins are expected to bring up more Cakes pitchers.