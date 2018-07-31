Rafael Ortega said he feels good about having hit seven triples with the New Orleans Pelicans.
That is one off the Triple-A team's franchise record for three-baggers, held by three, accomplished last in 2009 by Cameron Maybin.
Ortega, an outfielder, has hit eight triples three times, but none after Class-A ball. He had seven, though, last season with El Paso and in 2016 with Salt Lake. The Baby Cakes' upcoming series may be a big opportunity for him to get one.
“I don't try to hit a triple; I just try to hit the ball in the air and deep,” said Ortega, 26, who orginally was signed by the Colorado Rockies in 2008 as an international free agent from El Tigre, Venezuela. “You have to be fast, but you also have to be a good base-runner. Usually, the ball has to bounce, do something weird for the outfielders.”
Ortega, who batted .317 last season, helped El Paso win the Pacific Coast League's Pacific South Division. Heading into a three-game series against the Baby Cakes beginning Wednesday, the Chihuahuas again are in first place, just ahead of Salt Lake.
Ortega said returning will be fun for him, but also for the Baby Cakes, who won three of four games against the Chihuahuas last season in New Orleans.
“I liked to play over there,” he said. “Good people, good crowds. It will be fun to play. The team had a lot of good players, and the manager (Rod Barajas) is really good, too.
“That ballpark (Southwest University Park) is good for hitters. The ball flies there, and they have a big outfield. Any ball you hit to the outfield, you feel it's going to be a base hit.
“To win there, our pitchers have to keep the ball low in the (strike) zone. You can't walk a lot of guys, because they are going to hit the ball.”
Although he hit .317 last season, Ortega wasn't called up to El Paso's parent club, the San Diego Padres. He said he wasn't bitter about it.
“They have a lot of propects over there, and I understand,” said Ortega, who is in his fifth PCL season. “But it was a good opportunity for me. I got to start a lot of games (121). Any time you have an opportunity to play, that's a good opportunity.”
Extra bases
The second leg of this road trip — Albuquerque — will be a homecoming of sorts for another Baby Cakes player, infielder Cristhian Adames. Adames played in 89 games and batted .289 with 11 home runs, six triples, 19 doubles, 52 RBIs and 47 runs. He is going into the road trip hot, having hit .356 (16-for-45) over his past 14 games. … New Orleans finished the season 8-5 against the Pacific North after going 3-3 in their just-completed home series against Reno (2-1) and Tacoma (1-2). The Cakes are 3-4 against the Pacific South, having gone 1-2 at Las Vegas and 2-2 at Salt Lake.
New Orleans Baby Cakes (50-57) at El Paso Chihuahuas (58-49)
When: 8:05 p.m., Wednesday
Where: Southwest University Park, El Paso, Texas
Starting pitchers: LH Jarlin Garcia (2-2, 5.01) vs. RH Walker Lockett (4-9, 4.92)
Broadcasts: Sports 1280 AM, MiLB TV.