OKLAHOMA CITY — Jon Kemmer's two-out line drive to right center field scored DJ Peters in the ninth inning and gave the Oklahoma City Dodgers a 6-5 win.
The Baby Cakes outhit Oklahoma City 16-11 in the game with six players getting multi-hit performances. Magneuris Sierra led the attack, going 4 for 5.
New Orleans starter Mike Kickham pitched three innings, allowed no runs on three hits. He was hit by a pitch attempting to bunt in the second inning. He remained in the game for one more inning but left the game.
New Orleans led 4-1 in the sixth inning when the OKC offense sent eight batters to the plate to score four runs and take the lead off Jeff Kinley.
The Baby Cakes answered with a run in the seventh to tie the game. In the ninth inning, Peters worked a two-out walk before the game-winning double. Kevin Quackebush pitched one inning for the win and Tyler Kinley suffers the defeat pitching an inning and two thirds.
GAME NOTES- New Orleans stole three bases in the game, the club has 87 stolen bases for the season and have stolen at least two bases in four of the last five games.
UPCOMING – The ‘Cakes and Dodgers meet in the final game of series on Thursday at 7:05pm. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME – The ‘Cakes return home Thursday July 4th to play San Antonio in a four-game home-stand.