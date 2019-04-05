Starting pitcher Zac Gallen didn't allow a hit for seven innings before being replaced, and New Orleans held off Round Rock for a 2-1 Opening Night win Friday at the Shrine on Airline.
Gallen (1-0), a Pacific Coast All-Star last season, stuck out a career-high 11 and didn't walk a batter. He allowed one base-runner. Round Rock catcher Garrett Stubbs reached on an error by Baby Cakes first baseman Matt Snyder in the top of the third inning. However, Stubbs was thrown out trying to steal second.
Baby Cakes first-year manager Keith Johnson said Gallen, who threw 87 pitches, was coming out after the seventh inning, no matter what.
“He was phenomenal,” Johnson said. “He had a nice mix going, kept them off-balance all night, was attacking the zone. He didn't have many three-ball counts.
“It would have been a cool thing to see (a nine-inning no-hitter), but his health is most important. He's only (gone five innings) in spring training, and we got him seven tonight, and that was good.”
New Orleans had gotten seven hits and three walks, but the score was 0-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Isaac Galloway led off the inning with a double to the left-field, and scored one-out later on Express shortstop Alex De Goti's fielding error. With two out, Isan Diaz scored from third on a wild pitch.
Round Rock then got its first hit when second baseman Jack Mayfield led off the top of the ninth with a home run off Tommy Eveld, the second Cakes reliever. Eveld, however, then struck out the next three batters.
Jarlan Garcia had struck out the side in the eighth before Eveld entered.